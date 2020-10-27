Town could have to wait up to ‘10 weeks’ for electric vehicle charging point
- Credit: Archant
An electric vehicle charging point (EVCPs) installation is still months away for one town.
North Norfolk district council announced plans for the charging points in its car parks to help with the expected rise in demand for electric vehicles.
Points where due to be installed at Sheringham, Cromer, Holt, Fakenham, Wells and North Walsham.
Due to a number of factors including contractor availability, bad weather and COVID, points are not being delivered.
While spaces in Sheringham, Holt and Cromer are live, Fakenham’s point could still be up to 10 weeks away.
You may also want to watch:
A spokesperson for the council said: “While frustrating, we remain dedicated to rolling out charging points across the district.
“We are working with the UK Power Network to get the correct power supply installed in our Fakenham car park and hope these spaces will be live within the next 10 weeks.”
Most Read
- 1 ‘She will always be in our hearts’- parents share grief over death of baby girl
- 2 30-years of being ‘Father Christmas’ but 2020 looks very different for Norfolk man
- 3 ‘It gives me great pride’ - Man flooded with praise after voluntarily cleaning footpath
- 4 Virtual Christmas light switch on events promises music, drama and Father Christmas
- 5 Number of coronavirus patients at county’s largest hospital up 60pc
- 6 Town’s new £500,000 supermarket opens - creating 19 jobs
- 7 Tiered system of coronavirus restrictions to return when lockdown ends on December 2
- 8 Welcome to our new website
- 9 From garden shed to shop - how couple’s upcycling business has grown
- 10 Chippy deep fries Christmas puds and pigs in blankets for charity