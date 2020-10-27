Town could have to wait up to ‘10 weeks’ for electric vehicle charging point

Published: 4:01 PM October 27, 2020 Updated: 7:11 PM November 21, 2020

An electric vehicle charging point (EVCPs) installation is still months away for one town.

North Norfolk district council announced plans for the charging points in its car parks to help with the expected rise in demand for electric vehicles.

Points where due to be installed at Sheringham, Cromer, Holt, Fakenham, Wells and North Walsham.

Due to a number of factors including contractor availability, bad weather and COVID, points are not being delivered.

While spaces in Sheringham, Holt and Cromer are live, Fakenham’s point could still be up to 10 weeks away.

A spokesperson for the council said: “While frustrating, we remain dedicated to rolling out charging points across the district.

“We are working with the UK Power Network to get the correct power supply installed in our Fakenham car park and hope these spaces will be live within the next 10 weeks.”