Medals awarded to esteemed military man to go under the hammer

The medals of Captain Stanley Arthur Blake will be up for auction at James and Sons of Fakenham. - Credit: James and Sons of Fakenham

Medals awarded to a decorated ‘Desert Rat’ are set to go under the hammer.

The military honours, given to Captain Stanley Arthur Blake, are being auctioned by James and Sons of Fakenham on Wednesday, February 9.

Captain Stanley Arthur Blake eight medals include an MBE awarded for his involvement in South Africa during Operation Crusader. - Credit: James and Sons of Fakenham

Cpt Blake was part of the Desert Rats, a nickname for the army's 7th Armoured Division which helped defeat the Germans in north Africa during the Second World War.

They trained in Thetford Forest prior to D-Day.

The eight medals include one given to him when he was made an MBE for his involvement in Operation Crusader, which took place from November to December 1941.

The lot also features documents from Cpt Blake’s life, including pictures of him being given an award on parade and a shot of him in later service as a Captain 7th Hussars.

There is also a 1941 copy of The Gazette, which mentions him being made an MBE and gives details of his sporting achievements in boxing and athletics.

