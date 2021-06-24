Town lido among schemes put forward in funding bid

Published: 8:25 AM June 24, 2021

The bid for North Walsham includes a number of key feasibility studies including improving walking and cycling trips within the town and adjoining countryside areas such as the North Walsham and Dilham Canal (pictured) - Credit: Archant

Two Norfolk towns are bidding to secure cash to explore ambitious projects including an all-weather sports pitch and lido.

Fakenham and North Walsham have made bids for access to the UK Community Renewal Fund after being put forward by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC).

The scheme unlocks money for communities in need of investment to enable studies to take place to investigate whether projects are viable.

Other potential plans include spending on floodplain management and better cycle paths.

The value of each bid is £800,000 and both bids have been developed by councillors, businesses and figures in each town. The news was first unveiled to Fakenham Town Council in April.

Steve Blatch talking to Fakenham town councillor regarding the UK Community Renewal fund. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Norfolk County Council is managing the bid process and submission to central government but NNDC confirmed that it has led on the submission of the two bids.

You may also want to watch:

A spokeswoman for NNDC said: “The bids have been made under the investment in communities and place theme of the CRF programme.

"The bids have been prepared within a very short timescale and we believe have met the thresholds to be submitted to the government by the county council, but we haven’t been advised of the full list of proposals to be submitted across the priority areas in Norfolk.”

The Fakenham bid focuses on improving walking and cycling paths, enhanced accessibility and improvements for public access to the River Wensum and floodplain management scheme at Hempton.

There are also feasibility studies, which will see how viable new facilities would be in Fakenham.

They include a 4G multi-use pitch, lido or swimming pool, and the development of a climate change action plan.

Richard Crook, chairman for Active Fakenham, has been behind the bid for the lido and has called for support and funding to get the project off the ground.

The study could then allow the projects to go forward in the future, with additional funding.

Beccles Lido. There are also feasibility studies for a lido or swimming pool in Fakenham - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

The North Walsham bid seeks support for a number of key feasibility studies to support the future proposed sustainable growth of the town.

It includes transport, new primary health care, education facilities, strategic drainage and green projects aimed at improving walking and cycling trips within the town and adjoining countryside areas such as the North Walsham and Dilham Canal.

A decision on the projects put forward is expected from the government from July.