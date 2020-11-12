BMX enthusiast tries again to open track in Norfolk town
- Credit: Archant
Following the closure of his bike track created on private land, a BMX enthusiast is back to try again in a market town.
Justin Wakefield from Fakenham is now working with the town’s council to set up a new bike track after his first effort was closed by the landowner.
Mr Wakefield cleaned up a track without the permission of Pensthorpe nature reserve who own the land called the Ballast Pit, nicknamed the Beehives, in the Valley Way woods.
Pensthorpe levelled off what they call ‘extreme jumps’, and taped it off until they made a decision on its safety.
Despite this setback, Mr Wakefield said he felt he needed to go again to provide the town with somewhere to ride their bikes.
“The number of people I saw after the beehive was closed and who messaged or commented on posts was all a bit too much,” he said.
“Regardless of what happened with a beehive a track needed to happen and this was the push I needed, as no other action was being taken.”
He submitted plans to North Norfolk district council, Fakenham town council and the town’s area partnership.
The email was seen by project manager for the area partnership, Janet Holdom, who is also on the council.
She said the council is considering this, but at this stage nothing has been agreed.
Mr Wakefield is proposing a track to be built in the town’s millennium park, which he said is not being used as much as it should.
“I hope that once the jumping track in Fakenham is in place that it is more beneficial for the town to have,” he said.
“At the moment you are lucky to see two people at the park.
“You might see some children there after school, but that few people are upsetting.
“Not only would the track help the community, but it would also bring people to the town.”
Mr Wakefield said he has heard that people have tried to rebuild smaller tracks around the town, but has stayed away as he wants to be on the council’s side.
“I’m feeling positive, a lot more than it was to start with as I thought I would not get a response at all especially with what is going on in the world,” he said.
“There are more pressing issues, but they can notice that people’s physical and mental health are important.
“We do not know how long we could be like this, but it is nice to know there is something they can do and help the community.”