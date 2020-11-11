Norfolk brewery offers delivery of award-winning beer

A Norfolk brewery is offering delivery of its award-winning drinks after having to close its shop as a result of the lockdown.

Barsham Brewery, near Fakenham, is now delivering to anyone within 30-miles of their brewery to carry on trading despite the second national lockdown.

The brewery, which recently won Great Taste Awards from The Guild of Fine Food for five of their beers, including ‘Gold Star for Pilgrim’s Pale Ale, a collaboration with the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham.

Sales director for the brewery, Jules Knight said: “As we enter our second and, hopefully last, lockdown we felt that we needed to be able to give our customers the opportunity to enjoy our beers at home.

“Whether you are looking for beer for yourself or our three-bottle gift packs for Christmas presents, we are here to help.”

As well as deliveries, customers can collect their order from the pickup point, the forge, at the brewery on Fridays.