Business owner runs 10K in honour of Diego Maradona
- Credit: Mujibur ‘Diego’ Rahman
A restaurant owner who idolised late football superstar Diego Maradona has honoured his legacy in his own unique way.
The Owner of Fakenham Tandoori, Mujibur ‘Diego’ Rahman has adored the former Argentine playmaker since he was a child, watching his exploits while growing up.
So when he heard of his death, Mr Rahman - who is nicknamed 'Diego' by friends due to his love for his idol - he decided to run 10km in his honour.
Mr Rahman ran around Trapp Lane field 20 times to reach the distance, and also lit his Olympic torch in honour of the footballer.
As well as his nickname, Mr Rahman ran Diego’s community football club in Fakenham, offering anyone the chance to come along and play, often attracting 30 people every Sunday for six years.
You may also want to watch:
“As soon as I heard the news it affected me, I was really low as I always wanted to meet him,” he said.
“I'm proud to carry on the legacy of his name but my dream would be to pay my final respect at his resting place in Argentina."
Most Read
- 1 Fundraiser arranged to help fund mother-of-three funeral costs
- 2 'Light at the end of the tunnel' - restaurant owner's hopes after tier two announcement
- 3 Several weeks into lockdown, Norfolk sees sharp decline in coronavirus infection rates
- 4 Why Norfolk districts cannot be in different Covid tiers - yet
- 5 'Incredible' donation pays for expansion of Norfolk's largest ancient wood
- 6 Tributes paid to 'amazing' mother-of-five and former hardware shop owner
- 7 Chippy deep fries Christmas puds and pigs in blankets for charity
- 8 Referrals increase for Christmas appeal with fears they might not meet demand
- 9 Tributes paid to woman who was ‘family and Fakenham through and through’
- 10 From garden shed to shop - how couple’s upcycling business has grown