Charity vows to be there despite uncertain future
- Credit: Archant
Despite only having the funds to last until September, a Fakenham-based charity is focused on supporting people through lockdown.
First Focus in the market town warned back in July they could have to shut its doors as its lottery funding runs out in September.
The charity, which has helped thousands of people in the Fakenham area over the last 18 years, has especially stepped up to support the community during the first two lockdowns, choosing not to be furloughed as it wanted to support their service users.
Now with the third lockdown in effect, they are only opening for two hours a week, on Tuesday and Thursday mornings to allow people to access their community fridge.
Project manager Clarissa Belson said that despite the uncertainty, there are more immediate issues to tackle.
“I do this job to make sure people are okay and they aren't alone, I want people to know we are there,” she said.
You may also want to watch:
"At the moment the immediate issues are more pressing.
"I am worried about the future and it is on my mind but the immediate problems are the lockdown and dealing with it, and supporting people is more important.
Most Read
- 1 Childcare services see fewer children returning for new term
- 2 'It is nice to give hope' - Mum's book on son's teen depression
- 3 Every area of Norfolk saw record high Covid cases over Christmas
- 4 Latest figures show where Covid has been rising and falling in Norfolk
- 5 Norfolk education bosses expect closures to be short term
- 6 "Heads know their staff and pupils," says council boss
- 7 Weekly market to continue despite lockdown
- 8 Norfolk school closures approach 130 as Covid crisis deepens
- 9 'Appalling' lack of vaccine hub in North Norfolk slammed
- 10 What can stay open in the new lockdown?
“You can still access us even if you can’t see us. We might be shut but we are still here, we are not going away."
Mrs Belson said they would continue supporting people in a range of ways, including collecting people’s shopping and prescriptions, making well-being phone calls and checking on people’s mental health.
However, these extra jobs mean there is less time for her to look through securing their future as time which she would use is now being taken up by supporting others.
She hopes in a few months time there will be time to make sure First Focus will be there.
“Things are changing all the time and having to adapt to it takes your mind off the money and admin side,” she said.
“It has turned into more of a practical job, the hour I spend shopping I would normally be chasing things up.
“I'm hoping in two or three months time we can get this sorted, but we just don't know.”