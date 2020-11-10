Search

Advanced search

‘We wanted to help’ – restaurant provides free meals in half term

PUBLISHED: 14:10 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:10 10 November 2020

Philip Wong, owner of the Pearl River takeaway in Fakenham provided free school meals during the October half term. Picture: Aaron McMillan

Philip Wong, owner of the Pearl River takeaway in Fakenham provided free school meals during the October half term. Picture: Aaron McMillan

Archant

The owner of a Chinese takeaway said he felt “responsible” after stepping up to the plate to provide free meals for children during half term.

The Pearl River takeaway on Wells Road in Fakenham. Picture: Aaron McMillanThe Pearl River takeaway on Wells Road in Fakenham. Picture: Aaron McMillan

Philip Wong, owner of the Pearl River takeaway in Fakenham, provided meals for anyone who needed them during the October half term.

Back in October, the majority of Norfolk’s MPs voted against a motion to extend free school meals until next Easter.

Mr Wong has been involved with the restaurant since 1976 when his dad was in charge.

The takeaway was providing 15 meals a day in the week. He said everyone is responsible for making sure children have something to eat, but especially those in the food industry.

Philip Wong, owner of the Pearl River takeaway in Fakenham provided free school meals during the October half term. Picture:Philip WongPhilip Wong, owner of the Pearl River takeaway in Fakenham provided free school meals during the October half term. Picture:Philip Wong

“I think it is everyone’s responsibility, to be honest, especially in the food trade as it is easier for ourselves,” he said.

“We’ve got the kitchen, we’ve got the staff. Our front of house team volunteered to come in to sort and give the food out.”

Mr Wong, who also runs a restaurant and takeaway in King’s Lynn, was providing free meals there as well. In Lynn, he was giving out between 25 and 30 lunches a day.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m a parent myself and we’ve been through some hard times in our younger days and we wanted to help out as much as we could and do a bit more for the local community,” he said.

“We thought we could actually help out by doing these lunch boxes.

“It’s a good cause because the children shouldn’t be suffering, at any stage.

“We feel proud that we managed to do something like this. We’re not looking for any sort of recognition but to be able to do even a little bit.

“Even to help just one child, it was definitely a good thing to do.”

He said that the response from people getting the meals was very encouraging when they drove up to the takeaway on Wells Road in the market town.

“Everyone was very grateful about it,” he said.

The government has since pledged to spend more than £400m to support poor children and their families in England.

The U-turn came following pressure from campaigners, including footballer Marcus Rashford.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Pub to offer winter garden experience with faux fur throws

Wells watering hole, The Globe Inn, will be offering groups of up to six people a winter garden experience with festive treats and al fresco dining when they reopen in December. Picture: Emma Cabielles

‘Go that extra mile’ - Fakenham businesses share their top tips for surviving the test of time

Shopping Local in Fakenham. Emma Bunn at Papworth Farms Butchers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Big fall in new coronavirus cases in Breckland and Norwich

Shoppers around Norwich Market staying safe in masks. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘I wouldn’t call this a lockdown’: Hundreds bemused by second Covid clampdown

Quiet Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Pub to offer winter garden experience with faux fur throws

Wells watering hole, The Globe Inn, will be offering groups of up to six people a winter garden experience with festive treats and al fresco dining when they reopen in December. Picture: Emma Cabielles

‘Go that extra mile’ - Fakenham businesses share their top tips for surviving the test of time

Shopping Local in Fakenham. Emma Bunn at Papworth Farms Butchers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Big fall in new coronavirus cases in Breckland and Norwich

Shoppers around Norwich Market staying safe in masks. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘I wouldn’t call this a lockdown’: Hundreds bemused by second Covid clampdown

Quiet Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

‘We wanted to help’ – restaurant provides free meals in half term

Philip Wong, owner of the Pearl River takeaway in Fakenham provided free school meals during the October half term. Picture: Aaron McMillan

Unusual looking engines carry out autumn tidy on Mid-Norfolk Railway

Strange looking trains have been seen operating on the Mid Norfolk railway, despite the route being closed to public passenger service due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: Mid-Norfolk Railway

PM warns Covid vaccine ‘very hopeful’ but no solution this winter

Prime minister Boris Johnson during the coronavirus briefing in Downing Street. Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

They’re here! Hundreds of Norwich City sticker books and packs arrive ahead of launch

Laura Gardner with the NCFC stickers for the 2020 Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News Sticker Book. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Big fall in new coronavirus cases in Breckland and Norwich

Shoppers around Norwich Market staying safe in masks. Picture: Sonya Duncan