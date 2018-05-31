Norfolk choir invites people to 'come and sing' for charity

Search

PUBLISHED: 17:28 28 January 2020

Fakenham Choral Society rehearse for their evening concert in aid of the Tapping House Hospice. Picture: Matthew Usher.

A north Norfolk choir is hoping people will lend their voices as they host a charity day.

Will Todd directing the performance. Photo: Fakenham Choral SocietyWill Todd directing the performance. Photo: Fakenham Choral Society

Fakenham Choral Society (FCS) is hosting a 'Come and Sing day' on February 15 to raise money for themselves and Admiral Nurses, who support patients with dementia and their families.

FCS said: "We have chosen this charity as the choir has had experience in recent years of some members suffering from this devastating disease and know that music plays such an important part in aiding the memory."

The event will take place at Fakenham Academy, with a morning and afternoon workshops for singers of all ages and ability to come along and have fun singing and learning. Ending with a short performance from the choir which anyone can join in.

Fakenham Choral Society rehearse for their evening concert in aid of the Tapping House Hospice. Picture: Matthew Usher.Fakenham Choral Society rehearse for their evening concert in aid of the Tapping House Hospice. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Money will be raised through singers' and audience donations and a raffle on the day.

For more information about the day and registration forms go to www.fakenhamchoralsociety.org or contact them on 01328 851776 or email at dear_brian@hotmail.com.

Topic Tags:

