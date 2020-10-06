Church holding service to remember all those lost in the last year

Fakenham Parish Church, or the Church of St Peter and St Paul PICTURE: Matthew Farmer Matthew Farmer

A parish church is hosting a service to remember all of those who have been lost in the last year.

Fakenham parish church is hosting the service on November 1 for all the families who have had someone pass away during the last year.

A spokesperson for the church said: “This service is a very important aspect of our ministry to the town and all the families who live here.

“The church is committed to ensuring they go ahead providing the Government guidance at that time permits it.”

Invitations will go out in October to the next of kin of those whose funeral services have taken place since November 2019.

Anyone can go to the service and remember their loved ones.

People will need to be aware of the limited seating capacity due to the social distancing rules and will need to let the church know in advance if they wish to attend.

Please email admin@fakenhamparishchurch.org.uk or phone 01328 862268 if you wish to attend and have not received an invitation.