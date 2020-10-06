Search

Advanced search

Church holding service to remember all those lost in the last year

PUBLISHED: 08:18 06 October 2020

Fakenham Parish Church, or the Church of St Peter and St Paul PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Fakenham Parish Church, or the Church of St Peter and St Paul PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Matthew Farmer

A parish church is hosting a service to remember all of those who have been lost in the last year.

Fakenham parish church is hosting the service on November 1 for all the families who have had someone pass away during the last year.

A spokesperson for the church said: “This service is a very important aspect of our ministry to the town and all the families who live here.

“The church is committed to ensuring they go ahead providing the Government guidance at that time permits it.”

Invitations will go out in October to the next of kin of those whose funeral services have taken place since November 2019.

Anyone can go to the service and remember their loved ones.

People will need to be aware of the limited seating capacity due to the social distancing rules and will need to let the church know in advance if they wish to attend.

Please email admin@fakenhamparishchurch.org.uk or phone 01328 862268 if you wish to attend and have not received an invitation.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Vattenfall questions ‘reality’ of Prime Minister’s wind power promise

Vattenfalls Horns Rev 3 offshore wind farm in the North Sea off Denmark. Image: Vattenfall

Fears over ‘lockdown puppies’ as rescuers deal with 800 dog incidents in Norfolk

Storm, a two-year-old Rottweiler at Eau Brink Rehoming Centre. Picture: RSPCA.

Venue bosses shelve plans for £4m tourist attraction because of Covid

A £4m new tourist attraction has been put on hold at the Thursford Collection. Pic: Feilden+Mawson architects.

Year 10s at school with ‘handful’ of coronavirus cases to stay at home

Litcham School Year 10s are to keep working from home after

Woman, 76, completes epic walk to help church hit by lead thefts

Rosemary Jewers, right, and her walking companion Rina Adams traced the ancient Roman route from Colchester all the way up to the North Norfolk coast over a period of eight days. Picture: ROSEMARY JEWERS