Community centre's courtyard garden unveiled after redevelopment
- Credit: Keith Osborn
A beloved open space in Fakenham has been reopened following its redevelopment - and played host to its first event.
Fakenham Community Campus Trust unveiled Fakenham Community Centre's new courtyard garden on Thursday, August 25, before Active Fakenham's 10th-anniversary celebration was held there.
The project, part of an ongoing programme of improvements, was spearheaded by the seven-member trust, which used community centre funds.
Beryl Bratt, chairman of the trust, said plans had been in the pipeline for some time, but work to transform the garden did not begin until June.
The land, previously used as an outdoor learning area, was flattened, with shingles laid and a new fence installed. Overall, the cost came to £8,000.
“The land was in a real state; it was neglected and could not be used,” said Mrs Bratt.
“To see it all finished today - I am absolutely delighted with the results."
Vice-chairman of the trust, Janet Holdom, added: “I feel that we have made a great difference.
“It is a great space and we have all wanted to make our dream a reality.”
The garden will be available to hire, either on its own or in conjunction with the community centre building.
Richard Crook, chairman of Active Fakenham and trust member, was pleased to see the garden brought life as it hosted an exhibition of photos from his community group’s ten years of activity.
“Having my celebration here was to showcase what this space can be," he said. "I have been trying to get this space as it is today for a long time.
“Plus, celebrating ten years of Active Fakenham is also a great privilege and I just wanted to thank all the businesses, people and volunteers who helped me reach this milestone.
“I could not have done it without them.”
Complementing the display were two were two oil paintings by artist Joanna Smith, commissioned by Mr Crook.
"I feel very privileged to have my art on display at this event," added Mrs Smith.
Fakenham Community Campus Trust now hopes to secure additional funding to create a website for the community centre and improve its social media.
To book the garden, call 01328 258180 or 07793727993. You can also visit fakenhamcommunitycentre.org.uk.