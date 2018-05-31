Town council announces temporary road closure for social distancing
PUBLISHED: 14:57 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:57 03 July 2020
A north Norfolk council has announced the closure of a town centre road to aid social distancing.
Norwich Street in Fakenham will close from July 6 in support of North Norfolk District Council’s ‘You Are Welcome’ campaign, to support the return of shoppers and visitors.
The initiative is to ensure the safe re-opening of shops and businesses, by introducing social distancing measures through the narrowing of some road carriageways, widening pavements and advisory one-way systems to create a safe environment for shoppers.
The road will be closed from Monday to Saturday, from 8.30am to 4.30pm.
Norwich Street was already closed on a Thursday because of the town’s market day.
A spokesperson for Fakenham town council said: “This closure is to ensure the safety of pedestrians when complying with social distancing.
“Fakenham town council would like to draw attention to the two-hour free parking on the white horse street car park and encourage everyone to use this when shopping in the town centre.
“This closure will be reviewed on a regular basis on how effective it is.”
