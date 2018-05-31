Search

Town council announces temporary road closure for social distancing

PUBLISHED: 14:57 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:57 03 July 2020

Leader Sarah B�tikofer, Cllr. Christopher Cushing, Cllr. John Rest and SDCO Sue Webb were joined by MP Jerome Mayhew and the Fakenham Town Mayor, Gilly Foortse to observe new measures and their implementation around the busy high street. Picture: NNDC

Leader Sarah Bâtikofer, Cllr. Christopher Cushing, Cllr. John Rest and SDCO Sue Webb were joined by MP Jerome Mayhew and the Fakenham Town Mayor, Gilly Foortse to observe new measures and their implementation around the busy high street. Picture: NNDC

Archant

A north Norfolk council has announced the closure of a town centre road to aid social distancing.

Norwich Street in Fakenham will close from July 6 in support of North Norfolk District Council’s ‘You Are Welcome’ campaign, to support the return of shoppers and visitors.

The initiative is to ensure the safe re-opening of shops and businesses, by introducing social distancing measures through the narrowing of some road carriageways, widening pavements and advisory one-way systems to create a safe environment for shoppers.

You may also want to watch:

The road will be closed from Monday to Saturday, from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

Norwich Street was already closed on a Thursday because of the town’s market day.

A spokesperson for Fakenham town council said: “This closure is to ensure the safety of pedestrians when complying with social distancing.

“Fakenham town council would like to draw attention to the two-hour free parking on the white horse street car park and encourage everyone to use this when shopping in the town centre.

“This closure will be reviewed on a regular basis on how effective it is.”

