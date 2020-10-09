‘It made a difficult day a lot better’ - Couple share 100 wedding balloons with community
PUBLISHED: 13:33 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:46 09 October 2020
Archant
It should have been their wedding day, but instead one Norfolk couple spent it spreading love within their community.
Rebecca Gooderson, 26, from Pudding Norton, was due to marry her partner Jordan Hunt on October 3, but with the pandemic wiping out the wedding season the date was cancelled.
The couple are shielding with their two children, as they care for four-year-old daughter, Elsie, who suffers from Kagami Ogata Syndrome (UPD14 Paternal).
They already had most of their material for the big day, including more than 100 heart balloons.
You may also want to watch:
However, rather than spending the day thinking of what could have been, they decided to share love with the community.
“I thought we should put them all up and see if people around here wanted one so they dont go to waste.” Miss Gooderson said.
The couple spent the morning inflating the balloons, tying them to their garden gate and popped a post on Facebook to tell people about the balloons.
People were allowed to collect the balloons from three o’clock, the time they were meant to tie the knot.
The response blew Miss Gooderson away.
“It was lovely, people started arriving and the Facebook post really took off with loads of comments and shares,” she said.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.