Craft exhibition moves after losing its home to new bakery

Published: 12:16 PM August 5, 2021

The Wells Maltings will host this year's Norfolk Creations Summer Art and Craft Exhibition. - Credit: Sarah Toon Photography

An art and craft exhibition is moving to a new location this summer - because its former venue has been converted into a bakery.

The annual Norfolk Creations Summer Art and Craft Exhibition will take place in the Handa Gallery at Wells Maltings because Blakeney's St Nicholas Church Hall - where it used to be held - has become a Two Magpies Bakery.

Many different styles of art will go on show at the Norfolk Creations Summer Art and Craft Exhibition - Credit: Norfolk Creations



Elizabeth Jenkins, from the creations group, said: "This was a shock to us and all the other groups who had been relying on this venue as part of their annual exhibition diary.

"It was a devastating blow to all our members to lose both the venue and the support this venue had historically shown us."



The Blakeney Guild of Many Crafts's annual show has also had to move from the church rooms for the same reason.

Ms Jenkins said 18 artists' works would go on show at the Maltings including oil paintings, prints, textiles, jewellery, woodturning and metal art.

The exhibition will run August 7 to 27, 10am to 5pm, and entry is free.



