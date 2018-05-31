Norfolk DJ hosting weekly live show for charities

Chris Esposito, 63 from Fakenham is hosting weekly shows to raise money. Picture: Chris Esposito Archant

One Norfolk DJ is raising hundreds of pounds from the comfort of his bedroom.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Fakenham DJ has set up his DJ equipment in his bedroom for the live shows. Picture: Chris Esposito The Fakenham DJ has set up his DJ equipment in his bedroom for the live shows. Picture: Chris Esposito

Chris Esposito, 63 from Fakenham has been an event entertainer for 46 years. With pubs locked down and events cancelled, Mr Esposito has taken to Facebook to present live shows every Saturday to raise money.

Sitting in on a Saturday night, twiddling his thumbs, he thought what should he do to entertain himself during the lockdown. On April 4, he hosted his first night of entertainment in aid of Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS). He picked them because they assisted his son last year after he broke his leg.

“I thought if I can give something back, raise some money and bring a smile to people’s faces in these awful times then I’m doing a good job,” he said.

Going live from 8pm until 10pm, he offered to donate 50 pence on behalf of each person who joined the stream. He donated £100 that night and left a link for donations below his video for people to donate.

The Fakenham DJ, Chris Esposito during one of his live shows. Picture: Chris Esposito The Fakenham DJ, Chris Esposito during one of his live shows. Picture: Chris Esposito

A few days later, NARS said they had an extra £1,400 in donations. Encouraged by this, he now hosts a weekly stream for different services.

You may also want to watch:

His shows have raised £132 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance and £165 for the NHS.

“Its nothing like captain Tom, but every penny helps,” Mr Esposito said.

The Fakenham DJ has set up his DJ equipment in his bedroom for the live shows. Picture: Chris Esposito The Fakenham DJ has set up his DJ equipment in his bedroom for the live shows. Picture: Chris Esposito

Performing and charity work is nothing new to him, having performed to thousands of people during his career. He also used to be an event organiser and would host events in aid of charities.

Playing music and quizzes, he has encouraged people to get involved for a good cause and has become a local celebrity. He is regularly sent messages of support from viewers thanking him and telling him how they are looking forward to his next show.

This has also helped him cope with the lockdown, he said: “Someone like me who is outgoing this is like a prison.

“But this has made me very happy and content and has lifted my spirits.”

He has another event planned for April 25, in support of Nicholas Way, who is making visors and PPE with his 3D printer with his own money.

He said as long as the lockdown continues that he will be hosting every Saturday.