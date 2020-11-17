High street shop starts online service to support customers
PUBLISHED: 15:51 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:51 17 November 2020
Down At The Social
A high street staple is making the jump online to help its customers in the lead up to Christmas.
The Original Factory Shop in Fakenham have launched a new reserve and collect service following a successful trial.
The new service allows customers to easily browse over 300 products online from the comfort of their own home and then collect and pay for these items at their local store.
The shop is hoping to protect its customers, particularly those who are vulnerable and this new service will reduce their shopping time.
Brand and Customer Director of The Original Factory Shop, Oliver Peck, said: “It’s a first for our business and we hope that it helps our customers continue to shop for the products they want and need in a more convenient way during these uncertain times.”
They are also hoping to launch a new website in the coming weeks, which customers will be able to purchase some items without having to leave their homes.
