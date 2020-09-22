Search

Advanced search

Subway branch could reopen next month as new franchisee takes over

PUBLISHED: 14:45 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:45 22 September 2020

Subway in Fakenhams Millers Walk has been closed since March due to the pandemic. Picture: Matthew Farmer

Subway in Fakenhams Millers Walk has been closed since March due to the pandemic. Picture: Matthew Farmer

Archant

A Norfolk franchise of a fast food brand is still closed as plans to sell to a new owner progress - but it could reopen next month.

Subway in Fakenham’s Millers Walk has been closed since March due to the pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

As restrictions lifted in July for restaurants across the country, the sandwich shop remained closed.

It had led to uncertainty around the chain’s future in the market town, but it said the decision to keep the branch closed was to allow for the sale of the shop to a new franchise owner.

A Subway spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the Subway Store at 2 Millers Walk, Fakenham, is currently closed.

“The store is in the process of being sold to a new franchise owner and is expected to re-open in October once the process is complete.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

‘We want to hit the floor running’ - Racecourse prepares for return with bumper prize pot

Fakenham racecourse lost three meetings at the end of last season. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Person taken to hospital after Mercedes left in ditch in crash

The A148 was blocked while the crash was dealt with. Picture: James Bass

Inquest opens into electrician manager’s death after crash

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Artworks give unorthodox perspectives on north Norfolk’s natural beauty

Alisdair Wilson, 22, from Stibbard, who has co-produced the Unorthodox Perspectives, a Summer in Norfolk online exhibition with Chloe Steele. Picture: Supplied by Alisdair Wilson

‘A struggle humanity will win’ - Boris Johnson urges public to stick to coronavirus rules in televised speech

Video grab taken from BBC of prime minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation regarding new coronavirus restrictions, including office staff working from home, the wider use of face masks and a 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants. Photo: BBC/PA Wire