Subway branch could reopen next month as new franchisee takes over

Subway in Fakenhams Millers Walk has been closed since March due to the pandemic. Picture: Matthew Farmer Archant

A Norfolk franchise of a fast food brand is still closed as plans to sell to a new owner progress - but it could reopen next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Subway in Fakenham’s Millers Walk has been closed since March due to the pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

As restrictions lifted in July for restaurants across the country, the sandwich shop remained closed.

It had led to uncertainty around the chain’s future in the market town, but it said the decision to keep the branch closed was to allow for the sale of the shop to a new franchise owner.

A Subway spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the Subway Store at 2 Millers Walk, Fakenham, is currently closed.

“The store is in the process of being sold to a new franchise owner and is expected to re-open in October once the process is complete.”