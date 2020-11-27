Published: 5:20 PM November 27, 2020

The family of a loving mother-of-three who died suddenly are hoping people can help with her funeral costs by supporting an online music fundraising event.

Fiona Woodcock, who lived in Fakenham her whole life, died suddenly outside her daughter’s flat after visiting Kelly Dix and two of her granddaughters.

- Credit: Archant

“She passed outside my house and to see it every day and the memorial, it is tough, but I'm trying to be strong for my family as they need the support,”.

"Everywhere she went, me and my two girls went.

“It hasn’t just hit me hard, it affected both Tiffany and Dylan, they thought the world of our mum.

“Whenever we were down she was always there for us, she did everything she could by all three of us. She was truly amazing.”

- Credit: Kelly Dix

Mrs Dix along with her the rest of her family are now hoping to raise £5,000 looking to raise £5,000 to cover the costs of Fiona’s funeral via a gofundme page.

The idea of hosting a two-hour music request show came from Kelly's husband, Michael, due to Fiona’s big love of music.

She described her mother as the “life and soul” of parties across the town.

These events often had Chris Esposito as the DJ, and Fiona was often helping to get people off their feet.

“If Chris was in town and was hosting a party at the pub my mum would be there,” Mrs Dix said.

“She did all she could to help him out, she would get people up and dance. That was just what mum did.”

- Credit: Archant

“Mum liked her 80s and 90s music so we want a bit of that going and try to remember all the fun times she and her friends had and to keep her in our memories,” she said.

“We aren't asking for millions, a pound or 50p would be good. We just want a little help to give my mum the best send-off possible.”

When Mr Esposito was approached he was happy to help.

“Fiona had always come to my open events, she loved a good party, so doing this for her and the family to have the send-off she deserves.”

To donate, visit the families Go Fund Me Page: http://tiny.cc/7585tz

A link to the fundraiser can be found here. https://www.playdj.tv/dj/Magicespo/live