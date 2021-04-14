Day of two halves - Footballer wins £80,000 and breaks leg in 24 hours

Published: 8:59 AM April 14, 2021

A Norfolk footballer had a weekend of two halves after winning a cash prize - and then breaking his leg the next day.

Ian Bulley, from Fakenham, scooped the £80,000 prize in an online competition, but his high was soon cut short the next day when he broke his leg during a cup football match.

The 32-year-old, who plays wingback for Wells Town, found out he had won the top prize when presenter Christian Williams from Best of the Best, a dream car and lifestyle competition, video-called to tell him on Friday afternoon.

“It’s definitely been a weekend to remember,” he said.

“I just couldn’t believe it when Christian’s face popped up on my phone. I’ve played BOTB for a while but I never expected Christian to call me - I didn’t know what to say!”

The competition he played in was a 'guess where the ball is' image game.

The same image is then given to ten judges who all have a guess, with an average position being decided as the winning spot, rather than the actual placement of the ball.

The warehouse operator said he played for the Audi because he needed more space after his girlfriend, Abi, gave birth to their second child just weeks ago. However, he decided to take the cash alternative. - Credit: Nathan Rous PR

The warehouse operator said he played for the Audi because he needed more space after his girlfriend, Abi, gave birth to their second child just weeks ago. However, he decided to take the cash alternative.

“My second son, Luca, was born nine weeks ago so we really need a bigger family car.

“I’ve been playing for the bigger cars for a while now but they don’t get much better than this."

Mr Bulley paid just £1.50 to enter the competition which he’s been playing for more than a year.

After Christian showed Ian around the car and its features, he opened the boot to reveal a briefcase stuffed with £30,000 cash also waiting for him.

Ian said he’d use the money to buy a house for his family.

“This kind of money is life-changing for us.

“I can’t thank you enough. It will help us buy our dream family home.”

Christian, who surprises the BOTB winners each week, said: “I can’t believe the weekend that Ian has had.

“Hopefully, the shine from Friday’s news will get him through and we all wish him a speedy recovery."