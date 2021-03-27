'A labour of love' - Garage celebrates 50 years in business

Published: 3:42 PM March 27, 2021

Andrew Collins , Sam Collins, Lynda Collins (in the car) and John Collins outside the garage. - Credit: Parkside Cars

A Norfolk garage celebrates half a century in business after a couple risked it all to open it up.

John and Lynda Collins opened Parkside Garage in Thursford back in April 1971 after buying the rundown filling station on Fakenham Road.

With the help of their family and all their savings, they worked seven days a week to get established and build a reputation for expertise in car mechanics and offering premium fuel.

Parkside Garage at Thursford. - Credit: Graham Corney

“It’s a lifetime of endeavour, my wife still treats it as her second home as she worked through it with me,” Mr Collins said.

“It has been a journey, a true labour of love, but we enjoy getting up, meeting new customers and making friends.”

Mr Collins, who is now 81, started in the industry after following in the steps of his father, who ran Collins and Simpsons with a friend of his from the army. The family connection still runs today, with his son, Andrew working at the garage, as well as his grandson Sam.

Parkside Garage at Thursford took over the fleet of vehicles previously operated by Courtesy Cabs, Fakenham. Pictured: (LtoR) Andrew Collins, Annie Hayes, John Collins and Jim Heagren. PHOTO: IAN BURT COPY:Richard Parr FOR:EDP News EDP pics © 2008 (01603)772434 - Credit: IAN BURT

When his dad decided to retire, John was not thinking about taking over the agency, rather he stayed on as service manager until the chance came along to buy somewhere.

He soon developed a good name in the area for his skills in vehicle maintenance and MOT testing, landing a contract to service the post office vehicles.

John is up to date with his MOT qualifications and is one of the oldest testers in the region. Carrying out thousands of tests throughout his career.

Andrew Collins (left) and his father John competing with the price cuts at their garage in Thursford in 1996. - Credit: Graham Corney

Throughout his time he has survived through a number of challenges, including fuel rations. He also took on the supermarkets in fuel price, offering it at a discounted rate to show them he wasn’t going anywhere.

“It's all been worth it, it gets in your blood, a lot of people go to work, switch on at nine, and switch off at five, we were 24/7."

He puts down the success of his business to his customers, and the couple thanked all of them for their support.

Parkside Garage at Thursford took over the fleet of vehicles previously operated by Courtesy Cabs, Fakenham. Pictured: (L) Andrew Collins and John Collins. PHOTO: IAN BURT COPY:Richard Parr FOR:EDP News EDP pics © 2008 (01603)772434 - Credit: IAN BURT

“It's no good if you haven't got the customers, and the only way is to satisfy them so they come back and tell their neighbours and they come in and that has been our way forward, customer satisfaction.

“As long as you please most people most of the time, you can survive.”