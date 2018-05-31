Search

Girl pleads for return of her beloved pet owl

PUBLISHED: 08:17 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:49 01 April 2020

Courtney Lawrence, from Fakenham with her pet owl, Willow. Picture: Mary Lawrence

A 15-year-old girl has pleaded for help to find her best friend - her missing pet owl.

Courtney Lawerance, 15, from Fakenham, noticed Willow was missing from its aviary on Tuesday, March 30.

She said: “This bird to me is like a dog to anyone else. She is my best friend.

“It would mean everything to have her back with me.”

She checked on Willow at around 9pm on Tuesday and everything was fine. However, when she went to feed and bring Willow in at 10pm, as the owl sleeps inside, she noticed that part of the aviary was broken and the owl was missing. Courtney is not sure if she missed this, or the damage happened between check-ups.

She added: “It is really sad. Not hearing the noises she makes has made the house very quiet.”

Mark Weston, owner of Fritton Owl Sanctuary, said: “There is a good chance that she has called a male in, with it being the breeding season. She could have attracted a male with her singing and the two could have broken the section of the aviary.

“However, if the bird is found please call us. There is a good chance the bird will be returned.”

Call 07951 786069 if you see the bird.

