Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

‘A superstar’ - Five-year-old girl raises £500 through her poppy appeal

person

Aaron Mcmillan

Published: 7:02 AM November 13, 2020    Updated: 7:21 PM November 21, 2020
Felicity Bell who has helped raise £500 for the British legion with her keyrings and poppy sale. Pic

Felicity Bell who has helped raise £500 for the British legion with her keyrings and poppy sale. Picture: Joe Bell - Credit: Archant

“She is a superstar, we are so proud of her.”

Joe Bell with his five-year-old daughter, Felicity who has helped raise £500 for the British legion.

Joe Bell with his five-year-old daughter, Felicity who has helped raise £500 for the British legion. Picture: Joe Bell - Credit: Archant

They were the words of Joe Bell, whose five-year-old daughter Felicity has raised £500 for the Royal British Legion (RBL).

Mr Bell, who runs an electrical contract company, is also an adult instructor at the army cadets. They attend fundraising events for the charity, but as a result of the pandemic, they had been cancelled.

After he told his daughter this, he said that the primary school pupil wanted to take it upon herself to help raise some money for them this year.

Mr Bell’s wife, Chelsie, runs a small craft business so they had the supplies and decided in September they would start producing poppy key rings, and sell them for £2.

Felicity Bell creating the keyrings she used to raise money for the British Legion. Picture: Joe Bel

Felicity Bell creating the keyrings she used to raise money for the British Legion. Picture: Joe Bell - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

24 hours after posting them on social media, they had 50 orders.

“She could not comprehend how many people that was, until we explained it to her, she was amazed, she said that she needed our help because she could not do it on her own,” Mr Bell said.

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘She will always be in our hearts’- parents share grief over death of baby girl
  2. 2 30-years of being ‘Father Christmas’ but 2020 looks very different for Norfolk man
  3. 3 ‘It gives me great pride’ - Man flooded with praise after voluntarily cleaning footpath
  1. 4 Virtual Christmas light switch on events promises music, drama and Father Christmas
  2. 5 Number of coronavirus patients at county’s largest hospital up 60pc
  3. 6 Town’s new £500,000 supermarket opens - creating 19 jobs
  4. 7 Tiered system of coronavirus restrictions to return when lockdown ends on December 2
  5. 8 Welcome to our new website
  6. 9 From garden shed to shop - how couple’s upcycling business has grown
  7. 10 Chippy deep fries Christmas puds and pigs in blankets for charity

“We were so proud, she has always had a keen interest and she always gets involved.

“She is very interested and is very empathetic towards the remembrance day and the poppy collection.”

The poppy keyrings made by Felicity which has helped her raise £500 for the British legion. Picture:

The poppy keyrings made by Felicity which has helped her raise £500 for the British legion. Picture: Joe Bell - Credit: Archant

The keyring making went on for six weeks and were so popular the family from Ryburgh had to stop selling them, as the three of them could not keep up with demand.

But, her fundraising did not stop there.

Mr Bell ordered RBL poppies for Felicity and she took them into school for her friends, parents and teachers at All Saints Primary School to collect donations.

“When she realised what a charity was and how it worked, she now seems hooked on the idea of helping people out,” he said.

“She is a superstar, we are all so proud of her and we hope it continues and it carries on for the rest of her life because it is a great mindset to have. The whole family is just so proud of her.”

He might just get his wish of her carrying on with the charity mindset, as she is already planning her next collection.

“She has now decided she wants to start another fundraiser for autism awareness,” he said.

“We have not decided yet, she is talking about climbing Ben Nevis, so she is ambitious.”

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Great Britain softball player hopes to bring sport back to where it all...

Aaron Mcmillan

person

Q&A: What are the rules if your child is sent home from school to...

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Covid marshals could be used outside schools to stem spread of virus

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon

Norfolk Live | Video

Homes and businesses at risk of flooding as high tides hit Norfolk coast

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus