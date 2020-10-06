Group granted licence for covid secure musical
PUBLISHED: 08:16 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 06 October 2020
Despite restrictions across the country, it seems like the show will go on in one market town.
Fakenham Amateur Dramatic and Light Operatic Society are currently rehearsing for a ‘Covid-secure’ presentation of Chicago this December.
To enable social distancing and to ensure the event is safe, audience members must wear face coverings and will be seated in classic cabaret club table format.
Tables can only seat four, five or six people.
Following the incredible success of last year’s award-winning production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the group were granted a licence to hold the performance of the musical set in the roaring 1920s.
The show will take place at the Fakenham community centre every night from December 8 to 12.
Tables can be booked at the FADLOS Box Office, which is open from November 16 on Monday and Wednesday evenings at the community centre between 7.30-8.30pm.
