Group granted licence for covid secure musical

PUBLISHED: 08:16 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 06 October 2020

Fakenhams FADLOS are currently rehearsing for a Covid-secure presentation of Chicago this December. Picture: FADLOS

Fakenhams FADLOS are currently rehearsing for a Covid-secure presentation of Chicago this December. Picture: FADLOS

Despite restrictions across the country, it seems like the show will go on in one market town.

Following the incredible success of last years award-winning production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the group were granted a licence to hold the performance of the musical. Photo: Adam Gooch

Fakenham Amateur Dramatic and Light Operatic Society are currently rehearsing for a ‘Covid-secure’ presentation of Chicago this December.

To enable social distancing and to ensure the event is safe, audience members must wear face coverings and will be seated in classic cabaret club table format.

You may also want to watch:

Tables can only seat four, five or six people.

Following the incredible success of last year’s award-winning production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the group were granted a licence to hold the performance of the musical set in the roaring 1920s.

The show will take place at the Fakenham community centre every night from December 8 to 12.

Tables can be booked at the FADLOS Box Office, which is open from November 16 on Monday and Wednesday evenings at the community centre between 7.30-8.30pm.

