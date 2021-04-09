Holiday lets look forwards to seeing 'happy faces' as lockdown eases

Published: 6:53 AM April 9, 2021

As lockdown lifts a little more, Norfolk holiday lets are looking forward to seeing guests return.

With April 12 signalling the next stop on the country’s roadmap out of lockdown, self-catered holidays are allowed once again.

Tittleshall Barns, near Fakenham, is reopening on the day and its owners are looking forward to welcoming families and groups back.

Tittleshall Barns, near Fakenham

The recently converted barns are set in a 500-acre farm in the village of Tittleshall, with access for walks and cycle routes, and four-legged friends are welcome too.

Jane Lane owns the barns with her husband Gavin.

“Norfolk has so much to offer and I love sharing this with our guests – whether it’s our favourite local pub, best butcher or nearest bakery,” Mrs Lane said.

Jane Lane owns Tittleshall Barns with her husband Gavin.

“It’s great to see their happy faces – particularly those who don’t already know Norfolk. What’s even better is to welcome guests back year on year.”

The owners of The Cattle Sheds, just outside Mundesley, an 18th Century barn conversion, are thrilled to have their guests returns.

Patricia Spencer owns the barn, and it is managed by her son Dominic.

The Cattle Sheds manager, Dominic Spencer.

“We are most excited about having guests back as it appears to us, that many of our bookings are families who are using the Cattle Sheds as a safe secure rural location, to reunite for the first time for over a year since the beginning of the first lockdown”, he said.

“We are preparing for reopening by continually strengthening both our already high cleaning and laundry processes. The safety of not only our guests, ourselves but, also the wider North Norfolk community must be our priority.”

Kirsty and Matt Howard own three holiday chalets on California road in Caister-on-Sea.

Kirsty and Matt Howard own three holiday chalets on California road in Caister-on-Sea.

Mr Howard was this week finishing the final few touches of decorating as they prepare for Monday and their seventh season of letting.

The chalets have been closed since November last year and the pair can’t wait to get the business going again, as they expect to be full by the end of next week.

Kirsty and Matt Howard own three holiday chalets on California road in Caister-on-Sea.

"We are looking forward to it, getting some people in here and getting it going again," Mr Howard said.

“Most of the calendar is taken up with previous years' bookings.

“We've got people coming back year after year. We even have people who booked in 2019 for the 2020 school holidays, where they either had to isolate, so couldn’t come, while some people cancelled and we refunded them, while others moved it along."







