Youngster described as 'miracle baby' turns six years old

A little girl who was barely given a chance of survival has miraculously celebrated her sixth birthday.

Elsie Gooderson, from Fakenham, reached the incredible milestone earlier in August.

Her mum, Rebecca, said the moment had been “indescribable.”

Elsie was born with Kagami Ogata Syndrome (UPD14 Paternal), a condition which means her ribs never fully developed and are the shape of coat hangers, which hook around and crush her lungs.

The illness is an extremely rare genetic disorder that affects very few children across the world.

After being born 13 weeks prematurely, doctors admitted her prospects looked bleak and she spent the first nine months of her life in hospital.

But fast forward more than five years and the "miracle baby" has continued to defy the odds.

The past 12 months have, however, not been without challenges after Elsie battled coronavirus, which took its toll on her health.

“It's been a tough year for Elsie and she continues to be faced with numerous challenges due to her condition," said Miss Gooderson.

"However, we couldn't be prouder of her strength.

“We are still very aware of Covid as a family and, although it's amazing to be able to have a little bit more freedom, we continue to be very cautious.

“Turning six years old wasn't ever promised for Elsie and her prognosis at birth was so poor that it seemed each day was simply a blessing we couldn't take for granted.

“Fast forward to where she is now - reaching yet another huge milestone - is just an indescribable feeling."

In 2021, Fakenham was transformed into Disneyland in celebration of Elsie's fifth birthday, after Covid restrictions prevented her family from travelling.

Despite yet another celebration this year, Miss Gooderson warned of another tough period ahead.

Trials are planned to test her breathing capability, while talks are due to get under way regarding the potential repair of an abdominal wall defect.

“These are all very big and scary thoughts for the family,” added Miss Gooderson.

"However, they are also challenges we know she'll face head-on with a smile, as she always has, and we pray she'll overcome them when the time is right."