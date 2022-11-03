Your child's Christmas card design could be sent to the prime minister

A Norfolk MP is calling on youngsters to design a Christmas card - with the winning entry to be sent to hundreds of people including the prime minister.

Jerome Mayhew, MP for Broadland, has launched a competition inviting children under 12 to design the card he will send out during the festive season.

Recipients will include fellow politicians, Norfolk residents, businesses, community groups and Rishi Sunak.

Both the winning and second-placed designs will feature on the card.

The winner will then be invited alongside their parents or guardians to Westminster for tea and a guided tour of the Houses of Parliament

Entries must have been received by November 25. With the permission of a parent or guardian, they should be sent to The Old Smithy, Church Farm, Attlebridge, Norfolk, NR9 5ST.

Designs must be hand drawn and cannot include digital artwork. An email address or contact number should be included in order for Mr Mayhew to get in touch with entrants.