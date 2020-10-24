Norfolk mum and daughter reach BBC ‘Pointless’ final
PUBLISHED: 10:25 24 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:00 24 October 2020
A mother and daughter finally got a chance to flex their ‘pointless’ knowledge as they took part in a popular game show.
Pauline Codman from Fakenham along with her daughter, Katrina McDuff recently appeared on the long-running BBC show Pointless.
The pair had to wait a year for their episode to go on air and for friends and family to see them compete with other couples for the Pointless trophy and the jackpot.
The pair went all the way to the final.
Pauline and Katrina chose the category ‘Women’s Sport in 2019‘ in the final, selecting the women’s England World Cup football squad with Katrina’s footballing knowledge.
They gave three answers but sadly missed out on the £2,750 jackpot by one agonising point.
Pauline said: “We had a wonderful day.
“It would have been amazing to have won the jackpot, but we were so happy to have won the trophy, along with our memories of doing this as mum and daughter.”
