Search

Advanced search

Norfolk mum and daughter reach BBC ‘Pointless’ final

PUBLISHED: 10:25 24 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:00 24 October 2020

Pauline Codman (right) from Fakenham along with her daughter, Katrina McDuff (right) won the coveted Pointless trophy. Picture: Katrina McDuff

Pauline Codman (right) from Fakenham along with her daughter, Katrina McDuff (right) won the coveted Pointless trophy. Picture: Katrina McDuff

Archant

A mother and daughter finally got a chance to flex their ‘pointless’ knowledge as they took part in a popular game show.

Pauline Codman from Fakenham along with her daughter, Katrina McDuff recently appeared on the long-running BBC show Pointless. Picture: Katrina McDuffPauline Codman from Fakenham along with her daughter, Katrina McDuff recently appeared on the long-running BBC show Pointless. Picture: Katrina McDuff

Pauline Codman from Fakenham along with her daughter, Katrina McDuff recently appeared on the long-running BBC show Pointless.

The pair had to wait a year for their episode to go on air and for friends and family to see them compete with other couples for the Pointless trophy and the jackpot.

You may also want to watch:

The pair went all the way to the final.

Pauline Codman from Fakenham along with her daughter, Katrina McDuff made it all the way to the final. Sadly missed out on the �2,750 jackpot by one agonising point. Picture: Katrina McDuffPauline Codman from Fakenham along with her daughter, Katrina McDuff made it all the way to the final. Sadly missed out on the �2,750 jackpot by one agonising point. Picture: Katrina McDuff

Pauline and Katrina chose the category ‘Women’s Sport in 2019‘ in the final, selecting the women’s England World Cup football squad with Katrina’s footballing knowledge.

They gave three answers but sadly missed out on the £2,750 jackpot by one agonising point.

Pauline said: “We had a wonderful day.

“It would have been amazing to have won the jackpot, but we were so happy to have won the trophy, along with our memories of doing this as mum and daughter.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Norfolk mum and daughter reach BBC ‘Pointless’ final

Pauline Codman (right) from Fakenham along with her daughter, Katrina McDuff (right) won the coveted Pointless trophy. Picture: Katrina McDuff

Stories of the east to feature in Signal Fires outdoor shows

Members of fEAST Theatre Company will act out scenes from past and planned shows as part of a new outdoor performance. Photo: fEAST Theatre Company

‘It is just disappointing’ - Damage to building materials halts school’s plans for revamp

Headteacher of Fakenham Infant and Nursery School, Sarah Gallichan, said she was disappointed when she found the material at the Norwich Street school. Picture: Sarah Gallichan

9 of the best Christmas markets running in Norfolk

There are plenty of Christmas markets running in Norfolk this year Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Council bosses urge parents not to take children trick or treating this Halloween

Stock image of children trick or treating on Halloween. Parents have been urged not to take their children this year Picture Getty Images