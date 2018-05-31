‘Perfect’ baby flamingos leave Norfolk park tickled pink

The Flamingo chick at the Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham, held in a hand. Picture: Kat MacPherson Archant

A nature park has been tickled pink over the arrival of their first baby flamingo of the year.

Crane chick at the Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham. Picture: Kat MacPherson Crane chick at the Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham. Picture: Kat MacPherson

Pensthorpe Nature Park, near Fakenham, welcomed their first flamingo chick last week, along with a Eurasian crane chick and the first clutch of corncrake chicks.

Deb Jordan, owner of Pensthorpe was thrilled by the news.

“This year the flamingos have excelled themselves, and the first beautiful chick arrived last week to boost the flock,” she said.

“They are so perfect and vulnerable and so reliant on the care of their parents to see them safely through these first few weeks.”

Corncrake with chicks at the Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham. Picture: Martin Hayward-Smith Corncrake with chicks at the Pensthorpe Natural Park, near Fakenham. Picture: Martin Hayward-Smith

However, the chicks will not have 18 years before they are expected to fend for themselves, as they expect them to be completely independent in about two weeks.

This will hopefully mark the beginning of plenty of new arrivals at the park, Mrs Jordan said.

“There are a number of eggs which are currently being incubated by the flock so we are keeping our fingers crossed that more will hatch very soon.”

Beautiful Pink Flamingoes at Pensthorpe Natural Park. Picture: Martin Sizeland Beautiful Pink Flamingoes at Pensthorpe Natural Park. Picture: Martin Sizeland