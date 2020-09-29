Nature reserve stays shut after storms

Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve near Fakenham had to move their horn ram lambs following torrential rain over the weekend. Picture: Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve Archant

A north Norfolk nature reserve is likely to be closed for a week following the storm that hit the county.

Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve, near Fakenham, had to move their horn ram lambs following the torrential rain over the weekend.

The field, which greets visitors to the reserve is home to the lambs, is now hosting ducks in the standing water.

The 40 lambs which were born earlier this year were relocated higher in the fen.

Angela Glynn, who works at the reserve, said: “We are pleased to say there were no casualties and that all the lambs are safe on the higher ground.”

The reserve is likely to be closed for the rest of the week.