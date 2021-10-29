Norfolk railway pledges not to cower to vandals

Norfolk Orbital Railway is dealing with more vandalised signs by the Three Brick Arches in Fakenham, but have vowed to replace the damaged material - Credit: Paul Young

A Norfolk railway has vowed not to be beaten by vandals as their signs are targeted again.

Norfolk Orbital Railway is dealing with more vandalised signs by the Three Brick Arches in Fakenham, but have vowed to replace the damaged material and not let it put them off sharing information about the old rail lines.

Paul Young, project officer for the railway said: “At the end of the day, whatever we do we cannot change the mindset of people who decide to destroy something that others get enjoyment out of.

Paul Young, project officer for Norfolk Orbital Railway. - Credit: Paul Young

"It is sad, but unfortunately, it has always been like that, people destroying things for fun I guess.

“We are not going to cower to someone who is perhaps going through a phase where they are causing damage, they will grow out of it. We will continue to repair and carry on.”

The two signs which were damaged were reported to the 61-year-old by a member of the public, which he thanked for their continuing support.

Norfolk Orbital Railway is dealing with more vandalised signs by the Three Brick Arches in Fakenham, but have vowed to replace the damaged material - Credit: Paul Young

One of them was damaged earlier in the year when it was ripped off and thrown into the River Wensum, which was rescued by 13-year-old Riley.

The other was a new tack that was ripped out.

Mr Young added he is reporting this to the police, as well as looking at ways they can monitor the signs in hopes of preventing this incident again.

In the meantime, he is contacting their supplier to get the signs replaced as soon as they can. However, they are looking to get cheaper designs, as they pledge to replace signs.

Three Brick Arches bridge in Fakenham. - Credit: Paul Young

Despite their resolute mindset, Mr Young added the group has been left disappointed by the actions.

“We had a meeting and I mentioned it to the other members and there was a sense of disappointment.

“That is such a lovely spot enjoyed by so many people that it just seems like such a shame that someone chooses to do this.

“Hopefully we can find out who it is and have a word with them, and we will continue trying to find out who is doing this as criminal damage is not good."