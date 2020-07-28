Repair work under way on Norfolk church damaged during storm

The pinnacle on the south-west spire of Fakenham Parish Church was damaged back in February. Picture: Aaron McMillan Archant

Repair work on a Norfolk church is under way after a spire was blown off in the high winds of Storm Ciara.

The pinnacle on the south-west spire of St Peter and St Paul Fakenham Parish Church was damaged back in February, falling into the car park.

The church team started repairing the roof back in June. It is also using the chance to make improvements to all the weathervanes, but the design and improvements are still to be agreed.

Churchwarden Keith Osborn said: “The repairs are part of our duty to maintain the church in good repair, but the church is also a very recognisable part of the town so we’re conscious that it’s a duty to our community too.

“Inevitably Covid-19 has hit the church financially but as this is insurance work we are comfortable going ahead.”

The church hopes for the work to be completed as soon as possible, but say completion will take a few more weeks.