Search

Advanced search

Repair work under way on Norfolk church damaged during storm

PUBLISHED: 13:30 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:03 28 July 2020

The pinnacle on the south-west spire of Fakenham Parish Church was damaged back in February. Picture: Aaron McMillan

The pinnacle on the south-west spire of Fakenham Parish Church was damaged back in February. Picture: Aaron McMillan

Archant

Repair work on a Norfolk church is under way after a spire was blown off in the high winds of Storm Ciara.

The pinnacle on the south-west spire of Fakenham Parish Church was damaged back in February. Picture: Aaron McMillanThe pinnacle on the south-west spire of Fakenham Parish Church was damaged back in February. Picture: Aaron McMillan

The pinnacle on the south-west spire of St Peter and St Paul Fakenham Parish Church was damaged back in February, falling into the car park.

You may also want to watch:

The church team started repairing the roof back in June. It is also using the chance to make improvements to all the weathervanes, but the design and improvements are still to be agreed.

Churchwarden Keith Osborn said: “The repairs are part of our duty to maintain the church in good repair, but the church is also a very recognisable part of the town so we’re conscious that it’s a duty to our community too.

The pinnacle on the south-west spire of Fakenham Parish Church was damaged back in February. Picture: Aaron McMillanThe pinnacle on the south-west spire of Fakenham Parish Church was damaged back in February. Picture: Aaron McMillan

“Inevitably Covid-19 has hit the church financially but as this is insurance work we are comfortable going ahead.”

The church hopes for the work to be completed as soon as possible, but say completion will take a few more weeks.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

‘Never acceptable’ - Parking fines in market town triple

North Norfolk District Council/NNDC car park sign. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Men found guilty of Fakenham murder

This is a pic of murder victim Steven Murphy, who was found dead in Fakenham on Thursday. Photo supplied by Norfolk police

Charity warns it might not be here next year, despite support from MP

At its centre on Oak Street, First Focus provides a friendly meeting place and activity centre. Picture: Aaron McMillan

Carnival nostalgia: Fakenham’s event through the years

Mayor Janet Holdom and deputy Mayor Adrian Vertigan pictured in 2012 joining in the parade at Fakenham carnival. Picture: Janet Holdom

Most Read

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

‘Never acceptable’ - Parking fines in market town triple

North Norfolk District Council/NNDC car park sign. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Men found guilty of Fakenham murder

This is a pic of murder victim Steven Murphy, who was found dead in Fakenham on Thursday. Photo supplied by Norfolk police

Charity warns it might not be here next year, despite support from MP

At its centre on Oak Street, First Focus provides a friendly meeting place and activity centre. Picture: Aaron McMillan

Carnival nostalgia: Fakenham’s event through the years

Mayor Janet Holdom and deputy Mayor Adrian Vertigan pictured in 2012 joining in the parade at Fakenham carnival. Picture: Janet Holdom

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Councillors accused of taking credit for county’s low rates of coronavirus

(left to right) Andrew Proctor/Steffan Aquarone/Steve Morphew. Picture: Archant

Land by school and farming estates among six sites council could dispose of

The Lionwood Junior School in Norwich. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: Rebecca Gough For: EN ©Archant Photographic 2009 01603 772434

‘Never acceptable’ - Parking fines in market town triple

North Norfolk District Council/NNDC car park sign. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Will your community benefit from £22m of road improvements?

Road improvement projects across Norfolk are to benefit from £22m in funding. Picture: Archant Library

‘A garden that stops you in your tracks’ - Norfolk garden celebrates 20 years in bloom

Piet Oudolf at Pensthorpe Millenium Garden, Norfolk. Picture: Neil Holmes