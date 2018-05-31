Photographer creating an essay to document effects of lockdown
PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 20 April 2020
KEITH OSBORN
A Norfolk photographer is using his skills to document the lockdown in his market town.
Keith Osborn is creating a photo essay about the impact of the coronavirus lockdown on Fakenham’s businesses and people.
Mr Osborn said: “I do think this is a unique and important time, and the effects on ordinary people and businesses in a small market town like Fakenham are key to it being understood properly in years to come.”
You may also want to watch:
He has been reaching out in the community asking for people suggestions for images that highlight how the town is reacting and adapting to the pandemic.
The photographer is particularly interested in any front line medical and care staff who live in or around the town.
Interest has already been expressed in the work by Norfolk Heritage Centre and Mr Osborn has agreed to donate a digital copy of his photo essay for their archives.
Mr Osborn hopes to display an exhibition once lockdown restrictions are lifted.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.