Photographer creating an essay to document effects of lockdown

Keith Osborn has been taken photos showcasing Fakenham during lockdown. Picture: Keith Osborn KEITH OSBORN

A Norfolk photographer is using his skills to document the lockdown in his market town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Keith Osborn has been taken photos showcasing Fakenham during lockdown. Picture: Keith Osborn Keith Osborn has been taken photos showcasing Fakenham during lockdown. Picture: Keith Osborn

Keith Osborn is creating a photo essay about the impact of the coronavirus lockdown on Fakenham’s businesses and people.

Mr Osborn said: “I do think this is a unique and important time, and the effects on ordinary people and businesses in a small market town like Fakenham are key to it being understood properly in years to come.”

You may also want to watch:

He has been reaching out in the community asking for people suggestions for images that highlight how the town is reacting and adapting to the pandemic.

Keith Osborn has been taken photos showcasing Fakenham during lockdown. Picture: Keith Osborn Keith Osborn has been taken photos showcasing Fakenham during lockdown. Picture: Keith Osborn

The photographer is particularly interested in any front line medical and care staff who live in or around the town.

Interest has already been expressed in the work by Norfolk Heritage Centre and Mr Osborn has agreed to donate a digital copy of his photo essay for their archives.

Mr Osborn hopes to display an exhibition once lockdown restrictions are lifted.