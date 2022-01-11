Photographer captures stunning image of town's hidden gem

The stunning photo of the Three Brick Arches in Fakenham, captured by Bryn Ditheridge. - Credit: Bryn Ditheridge

A Fakenham photographer has shared a magnificent image of one of the town's hidden gems.

Bryn Ditheridge, who runs Bryn Ditheridge Photography, captured the stunning sight of the Three Brick Arches in Fakenham on January 3 whilst walking along the River Wensum.

The 30-year-old has been taking photos for around six years as a hobby and on a part-time basis as a second job.

His primary interest is wildlife photography across Norfolk, with a particular focus on birds of prey and kingfishers.

Mr Ditheridge, who also does portrait and pet photography, only recently decided to expand his repertoire to include the county's majestic landscape.

And the sight of the often-forgotten bridge with the sunlight behind it presented a perfect opportunity to put his skills to good use.

A kingfisher captured by Hempton photographer, Bryn Ditheridge. - Credit: Bryn Ditheridge

“I have been on many walks in that area over the years," said Mr Ditheridge.

"Being familiar with the layout I knew that, if I timed it right and the weather was on my side, I should be able to get a decent shot of the bridge.

“This proved to be a challenge in itself, as the majority of the path to it was very flooded from the river. But I managed to get there and had a successful morning of photographing the bridge.”

The Three Brick Arches is where the Great Eastern Railway from Norwich, Wymondham and Dereham crossed the River Wensum on its way to Fakenham East and Wells.

The photographer said he had been pleased to receive such a positive reaction to his image in recent days.

“It is certainly a nice feeling to see so many people getting joy from the photo," he added.

“Many of these people have memories at this place and other people were interested in how to get there to see it for themselves.

"Many of them were unaware that it even existed.”

And the Hempton resident revealed there was a significant difference between photographing faces, animals and scenery.

“Landscape photography is very different to photographing people, animals and birds," said Mr Ditheridge.

"But, in many ways, the basic knowledge of camera settings and composition applies to all types of photography.”

Mr Ditheridge said he plans to take more photos in Fakenham, including of the town centre and Wensum Lodge Hotel.