Search

Advanced search

Window of parked car smashed by rock

PUBLISHED: 15:44 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 09 September 2020

Norfolk police said the damage was caused in Fakenham the late evening hours of September 3. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norfolk police said the damage was caused in Fakenham the late evening hours of September 3. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

The rear window of a parked car was smashed overnight after a rock was thrown at it.

Norfolk police said the damage was caused in the late evening hours of Thursday, September 3, when the rock was thrown through the window of a Ford S-Max on Silverlands Close, off Claypit Lane, in Fakenham.

Officers are now appealing for help to find the culprit.

Anyone who saw the incident or anything else suspicious in the area that night is asked to contact PC Adam Hussey at Fakenham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/61887/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman suffers ‘indescribable’ pain after snake bite at park

Angela Morris was bitten by an adder at Holt Country Park. The photo on the right shows the blister that formed on her leg afterwards. Pictures: Angela Morris/Brittany Woodman

Mum shocked as driver blasts horn at daughter, four, on pony

Alice Sergison's four-year-old daughter Delilah was riding their pony by the Kingsway garage on Hempton Road where she said a woman driving her car pulled away while blasting her horn at them. Picture: Alice Sergison

‘I’m just glad we got the school back’ - Headteacher looking forward to the new year

Headteacher Richard Evans said that despite the need to get students back, it is important for the new students to settle. Picture: Matthew Farmer

Number of new coronavirus cases falls in Norfolk

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Window of parked car smashed by rock

Norfolk police said the damage was caused in Fakenham the late evening hours of September 3. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Woman suffers ‘indescribable’ pain after snake bite at park

Angela Morris was bitten by an adder at Holt Country Park. The photo on the right shows the blister that formed on her leg afterwards. Pictures: Angela Morris/Brittany Woodman

Mum shocked as driver blasts horn at daughter, four, on pony

Alice Sergison's four-year-old daughter Delilah was riding their pony by the Kingsway garage on Hempton Road where she said a woman driving her car pulled away while blasting her horn at them. Picture: Alice Sergison

‘I’m just glad we got the school back’ - Headteacher looking forward to the new year

Headteacher Richard Evans said that despite the need to get students back, it is important for the new students to settle. Picture: Matthew Farmer

Number of new coronavirus cases falls in Norfolk

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Window of parked car smashed by rock

Norfolk police said the damage was caused in Fakenham the late evening hours of September 3. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Window of parked car smashed by rock

Norfolk police said the damage was caused in Fakenham the late evening hours of September 3. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indian summer? Temperatures to hit mid-20s

It will feel like summer all over again with temperatures heating up Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Woman suffers ‘indescribable’ pain after snake bite at park

Angela Morris was bitten by an adder at Holt Country Park. The photo on the right shows the blister that formed on her leg afterwards. Pictures: Angela Morris/Brittany Woodman

Social gatherings of more than six in England are to be made illegal

Boris Johnson. Picture: Julian Simmonds/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire.

OPINION: Don’t let trade deals undermine our great work, says Norfolk farmer

Norfolk cattle farmer James Runciman says farmers are proud of what they do  but he fears it could all be lost under the wrong agricultural policy and trade deals. Picture: Ian Burt