Window of parked car smashed by rock
PUBLISHED: 15:44 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 09 September 2020
Archant
The rear window of a parked car was smashed overnight after a rock was thrown at it.
Norfolk police said the damage was caused in the late evening hours of Thursday, September 3, when the rock was thrown through the window of a Ford S-Max on Silverlands Close, off Claypit Lane, in Fakenham.
Officers are now appealing for help to find the culprit.
Anyone who saw the incident or anything else suspicious in the area that night is asked to contact PC Adam Hussey at Fakenham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/61887/20.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.