Police sergeant 'amazed' by community support with fundraising

(Left) Andy Dixon with wife Rachel, and son Arran. (Right) Andy Dixon and Mark Mitchell during a sponsored bike ride. - Credit: Mark Mitchell

The police sergeant behind a fundraiser has been left stunned by the amount of community support he has received.

Mark Mitchell from King's Lynn started ‘Rides with Rachel’ last November for his friend Andy Dixon’s wife, Rachel who was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

His fundraising has encouraged others to either do their own thing to raise money or donate items to help him with raffles.

Mark Mitchell in his garage where he has cycled 939 miles. - Credit: Mark Mitchell

“The most amazing is the people’s generosity to get involved,” he said.

“It is just amazing to see, and someone might say it's jumping on the bandwagon but I am happy to have them jump on and keep it rolling.

“It's not my fundraising, it 's everyone.”

At the moment, Mr Mitchell is raffling off a Norwich City shirt, donated by Dan Woods from City's 2019/20 Premier League season signed by 15 members of the squad including Teemu Pukki, Emiliano Buendia and Todd Cantwell.

He is raffling off a Norwich City shirt, donated by Dan Woods from City's 2019/20 Premier League season signed by 15 members of the squad. - Credit: Mark Mitchell

Tracey Beane and husband Rob have hosted their own craft raffle for the gofundme page, and King's Lynn police where Mr Dixon works have arranged their own raffle.

As well as a young man from Fakenham who shaved his head and raised close to £1200.

“I feel very emotional to think people have done it for them,” he said.

“I am the figurehead for it but so many other people want to donate and that's amazing. People have asked me if it is okay if they help, don't ask for my permission just do it, you are helping us out.”

The target of funds is £50,000 and February 5 saw them tick off the first big milestone, as they went past £10,000.

His exercise bike also allows him to map routes, including one that spelt out Rachel for his 100-mile challenge. - Credit: Mark Mitchell

In total, he has now cycled 939 miles all from his garage. His bike also simulates gradient, and he has climbed 33,000 ft, which is higher than Everest.

He also cycled 100-miles in one day, a promise he made if they hit £5,000 by his birthday on February 8.

The funds have already come to help the family, where Rachel had to move onto sick pay, and their boiler broke down.

They could access the funds to get it sorted.

The police sergeant has shown no signs of slowing down and already has next month’s raffle planned.