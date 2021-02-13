Police sergeant 'amazed' by community support with fundraising
- Credit: Mark Mitchell
The police sergeant behind a fundraiser has been left stunned by the amount of community support he has received.
Mark Mitchell from King's Lynn started ‘Rides with Rachel’ last November for his friend Andy Dixon’s wife, Rachel who was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.
His fundraising has encouraged others to either do their own thing to raise money or donate items to help him with raffles.
“The most amazing is the people’s generosity to get involved,” he said.
“It is just amazing to see, and someone might say it's jumping on the bandwagon but I am happy to have them jump on and keep it rolling.
“It's not my fundraising, it 's everyone.”
At the moment, Mr Mitchell is raffling off a Norwich City shirt, donated by Dan Woods from City's 2019/20 Premier League season signed by 15 members of the squad including Teemu Pukki, Emiliano Buendia and Todd Cantwell.
Tracey Beane and husband Rob have hosted their own craft raffle for the gofundme page, and King's Lynn police where Mr Dixon works have arranged their own raffle.
You may also want to watch:
As well as a young man from Fakenham who shaved his head and raised close to £1200.
“I feel very emotional to think people have done it for them,” he said.
Most Read
- 1 Stunning drone shots of snowy Fakenham
- 2 Community asked to have their say on new special school
- 3 House party of 16 among 88 new fines for Covid breaches
- 4 Photos: Anglican shrine covered in blanket of snow
- 5 Energy company helps police in drugs arrest
- 6 Town pays tribute to respected firefighter
- 7 'It might be their kid in danger' - speed gun volunteer on why she does it
- 8 Flood barriers removed and highways staff abused in Norfolk village
- 9 In pictures - Snow turns Fakenham into winter wonderland
- 10 New specialist school lay their foundations
“I am the figurehead for it but so many other people want to donate and that's amazing. People have asked me if it is okay if they help, don't ask for my permission just do it, you are helping us out.”
The target of funds is £50,000 and February 5 saw them tick off the first big milestone, as they went past £10,000.
In total, he has now cycled 939 miles all from his garage. His bike also simulates gradient, and he has climbed 33,000 ft, which is higher than Everest.
He also cycled 100-miles in one day, a promise he made if they hit £5,000 by his birthday on February 8.
The funds have already come to help the family, where Rachel had to move onto sick pay, and their boiler broke down.
They could access the funds to get it sorted.
The police sergeant has shown no signs of slowing down and already has next month’s raffle planned.