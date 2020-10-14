‘It could have been worse’ - Racecourse grateful for campsite as racing returns
PUBLISHED: 11:13 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 14 October 2020
Archant © 2014
An innovative plan to turn a racecourse into a campsite has been praised as a masterstroke as racing is welcomed back for the first time in months.
Fakenham racecourse sees the return of racing on October 16 but it will operate without members of the public present due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The racecourse lost three meetings at the end of last season due to the pandemic.
Clerk of the course, David Hunter said it could have been a bigger issue, had they not introduced camping at the site.
“Like all racecourses, we have had a difficult time since Covid raised its ugly head,” he said.
“It could have been a lot worse and we have to be grateful that our caravan and camping site has been, and continues to be, very popular with guests.
“We want to hit the floor running on October 16 and offer the best possible racing experience to owners, trainers, jockeys and all professionals involved in this great sport.”
You may also want to watch:
The meeting will still be providing healthy prize money as it returns after the coronavirus lockdown.
Fakenham announced that it will contribute a minimum of £22,000 of its own money towards prize money on each of the five-race days that remain in 2020, as well as having two races per day that qualify for prize money bonuses.
“Prize money is essential for the wellbeing of the sport and Fakenham has always committed as much as it can to the pot,” Mr Hunter said.
“In a time of Covid uncertainty, that commitment remains strong and Fakenham will contribute at least £22,000 of its own funds.
“We hope to be able to do the same for 2021.”
The seven scheduled races have attracted a massive initial entry of 133 horses, including 27 for the feature hurdle contest and 17 for the feature chase.
The races offer the chance for Tayzar from Ruth Jefferson’s to bid for a hat-trick of victories in the hurdle.
While the chase sees Norfolk National winner Hepijeu for Stuart Edmunds, Neil King’s course winner Princeton Royale and the Jonjo O’Neill trained pair of As You Like and Young Wolf, among the initial entries.
Following Friday’s meeting, the remaining 2020 fixtures are on October 28, November 17 and 30 and December 20.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.