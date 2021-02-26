Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Photos show RAF centre being visited by ‘beast’ of an aircraft

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 2:53 PM February 26, 2021    Updated: 3:53 PM February 26, 2021
Aircraft flying overhead

The RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre witnessed the RAF A400M Atlas aircraft fly overhead - Credit: RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre

Sculthorpe was treated to a visit from a ‘beast’ of an aircraft.

The RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre in Wicken Green witnessed the RAF A400M Atlas aircraft fly overhead on Thursday, February 25.

The aircraft, which is 147ft long and has a wingspan of almost 140ft, has the ability to carry a 37-tonne payload and can carry up to 116 fully equipped soldiers, as well as vehicles.

The aircraft flying over a field

The Heritage Centre photographer captured the A400 cruising past the ATC.

The Heritage Centre photographer captured the A400 cruising past the ATC.

The centre’s curator, Ian Brown said: “It was fantastic to see this beast of an aircraft arrive at Sculthorpe for the first time for a while.

“It looks like Sculthorpe will be busy this year with the upcoming exercises in March.”

the aircraft flying overhead

The airfield near the centre is often used for training exercises.

The airfield near the centre is often used for training exercises.

The aircraft flying behind the old RAF base

The RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre witnessed the RAF A400M Atlas aircraft fly overhead. - Credit: RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre


