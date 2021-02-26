Photos show RAF centre being visited by ‘beast’ of an aircraft
- Credit: RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre
Sculthorpe was treated to a visit from a ‘beast’ of an aircraft.
The RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre in Wicken Green witnessed the RAF A400M Atlas aircraft fly overhead on Thursday, February 25.
The aircraft, which is 147ft long and has a wingspan of almost 140ft, has the ability to carry a 37-tonne payload and can carry up to 116 fully equipped soldiers, as well as vehicles.
The Heritage Centre photographer captured the A400 cruising past the ATC.
The centre’s curator, Ian Brown said: “It was fantastic to see this beast of an aircraft arrive at Sculthorpe for the first time for a while.
“It looks like Sculthorpe will be busy this year with the upcoming exercises in March.”
The airfield near the centre is often used for training exercises.
