Photos show RAF centre being visited by ‘beast’ of an aircraft

Published: 2:53 PM February 26, 2021 Updated: 3:53 PM February 26, 2021

Sculthorpe was treated to a visit from a ‘beast’ of an aircraft.

The RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre in Wicken Green witnessed the RAF A400M Atlas aircraft fly overhead on Thursday, February 25.

The aircraft, which is 147ft long and has a wingspan of almost 140ft, has the ability to carry a 37-tonne payload and can carry up to 116 fully equipped soldiers, as well as vehicles.

The RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre witnessed the RAF A400M Atlas aircraft fly overhead - Credit: RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre

The Heritage Centre photographer captured the A400 cruising past the ATC.

The centre’s curator, Ian Brown said: “It was fantastic to see this beast of an aircraft arrive at Sculthorpe for the first time for a while.

“It looks like Sculthorpe will be busy this year with the upcoming exercises in March.”

The airfield near the centre is often used for training exercises.

