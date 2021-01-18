Published: 4:51 PM January 18, 2021

Fakenham rugby club found dog mess and people on their land during the lockdown - Credit: Archant

Officials at a rugby club have voiced frustration after finding dog mess on the pitch and people hanging around the clubhouse.

Fakenham Rugby Club is gated off but bar manager, Thomas Bane-Young found a group of people on the ground at the top of Seppings Road.

The 32-year-old voiced his frustration around finding the mess.

“It is frustrating, they wouldn't like it if people went to the toilet on their garden,” he said.

Fakenham rugby club bar manager, Thomas Bane-Young found people on the pitch after visiting the clubhouse to put things into storage. - Credit: Thomas Bane-Young

“Our groundsman gives up his time to cut the pitch, but he has to walk the pitch and check for the mess.

“We are all meant to be staying at home.

“There is plenty of public space, Trapp Lane is 200m away, you can take the dog up there.”

The club shared a Facebook status on the problem, which has been seen by ten thousand people.

They have now fast-tracked new CCTV at the ground to help combat the issue.

