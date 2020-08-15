Rugby club looking to regain momentum following lockdown

A rugby club is hoping to regain its momentum as it opens its doors back up for training.

Fakenham rugby club was looking forward to a promising year, with a surge in youth members which had secured the club’s future.

But, as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, the club lost two months of training and matches. They also had to cancel their youth tour, which was due to take place in Scunthorpe, seeing the team take on clubs from across the country.

Fakenham Rugby youth chairman, Rob Howlett said: “As time went on it was inevitable that we would have to cancel the tour.

“It was the first one we had organised for the youth for some years, so we were bitterly disappointed.”

The club is now looking to get back on track as it has announced the return of competitive fixtures at the club. It will take part in tournaments and matches at home and throughout Norfolk.

However, as the effects of the pandemic are still felt, the club will be training with touch rugby, following the guidelines for the RFU.

Mr Howlett said: “As a club, we will take advice and follow government guidelines alongside the RFU with regards to hand sanitising, social distancing, equipment sanitising, and track and trace.

“All things which, as individuals, we are all more than used to by now.”

It is also looking to get more players and coaches through the door with an information open day. The day will feature games, BBQ and rugby training, forming the start of the new season.

This season will see the club able to offer an all-girls section at the club. Once children reach year seven, they can no longer play mixed rugby and so are split, seeing the girls miss out.

“We are very excited to have a girls’ section,” Mr Howlett said.

“This will be the first time we have had a girls section, which will hopefully grow with interest and we also hope to have a ladies section again this season.

“I think it shows the growing interest there is in Rugby and Fakenham Rugby Club itself.”

The open day takes place on Sunday, September 13 between 10am until 2pm.