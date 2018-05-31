“It won’t be like Bournemouth beach” Reassurances as rugby pitch to be turned into beer garden

Fakenham rugby club are transforming their pitch into a social distance beer garden on July 4. Picture: Aaron McMillan Archant

A north Norfolk rugby club is swapping tries with Tetleys as they turn their pitch into a socially-distant beer garden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fakenham rugby club bar manager, Thomas Bane-Young playing rugby for the club before lockdown. Picture: Thomas Bane-Young. Fakenham rugby club bar manager, Thomas Bane-Young playing rugby for the club before lockdown. Picture: Thomas Bane-Young.

Fakenham Rugby Club doesn’t know when their next game will be but have decided to become the biggest social distancing beer garden in the town on Saturday, July 4.

The club is painting half their pitch into 20 boxes for people to use between 12pm and 6pm. The boxes will be four metres wide and have three-metres between them to avoid people coming too close.

The event has been organised by bar manager at the club, Tom Bane-Young, 32 from Fakenham.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s about trying to diversify the business and get some money through the door,” he said.

“We’ve had a risk assessment from the same guys who do the hospital to make sure people are safe.”

The event, which was advertised on Facebook, was almost completely full in the first 24-hours. The bar manager added: “We are feeling pretty confident it will be a good day for people, as long as the weather holds out. People aren’t going to be crowded together, and it won’t look like Bournemouth beach.”

This was also important to the atmosphere of the event, with Mr Bane-Young saying he wanted to create a “family atmosphere”, and not a huge drinking event which could cause trouble.

The clubhouse will have two entrances, with one for the bar where people will be made to wear face coverings, in order to be served. The other entrance will be for the toilets, with exits for both so no one crosses paths.