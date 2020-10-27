Search

Advanced search

‘I hope the authorities will step in’ - town’s information hub to close

PUBLISHED: 15:36 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 27 October 2020

Active Fakenham set up the town's Info Hub on Market Place in 2016, aimed to be a stop-gap after the closure of the Tourist Information Centre, ran by North Norfolk District council. Picture: Active Fakenham

Active Fakenham set up the town's Info Hub on Market Place in 2016, aimed to be a stop-gap after the closure of the Tourist Information Centre, ran by North Norfolk District council. Picture: Active Fakenham

Archant

A town’s information hub has announced its closure.

Active Fakenham chairman Richard Crook outside the Info hub in Fakenham. Picture: Active FakenhamActive Fakenham chairman Richard Crook outside the Info hub in Fakenham. Picture: Active Fakenham

Active Fakenham set up the town’s Info Hub in 2016, aimed to be a stop-gap after North Norfolk District council closed its centre.

The centre opened six days a week on the Market Place with leaflets and information to visitors and locals.

It was a partnership of Active Fakenham and Sweets’n’Things, then SewSweet, who homed the centre.

Chairman for Active Fakenham, Richard Crook, said, “It is very sad that we have had to take this decision, it has been forced on us by a range of unfortunate circumstances.”

“It is my view that this service should be run by the local authority.

“I hope that the relevant authorities will step in and set up an alternative.”

The centre will shutdown its Twitter account and review its other online outlets.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Town could have to wait up to ‘10 weeks’ for electric vehicle charging point

Electric charge point. Picture: NNDC

‘I hope the authorities will step in’ - town’s information hub to close

Active Fakenham set up the town's Info Hub on Market Place in 2016, aimed to be a stop-gap after the closure of the Tourist Information Centre, ran by North Norfolk District council. Picture: Active Fakenham

Pioneering farmer and crop science leader Frank Oldfield dies aged 83

Frank Oldfield MBE, a pioneering Norfolk farm director and crop research leader, has died at the age of 83. He is pictured after receiving an honorary doctor of civil law degree from the UEA in 2007. Picture: Archant

Cranswick factory outbreak sends Breckland infection rate to record high

Cranswick Country Foods in Watton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

TV’s Changing Rooms is coming back and wants people from Norfolk to take part

Davina McCall is hosting the new series of Changing Rooms on Channel 4. Picture PA/Ian West.