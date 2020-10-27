‘I hope the authorities will step in’ - town’s information hub to close
PUBLISHED: 15:36 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 27 October 2020
A town’s information hub has announced its closure.
Active Fakenham set up the town’s Info Hub in 2016, aimed to be a stop-gap after North Norfolk District council closed its centre.
The centre opened six days a week on the Market Place with leaflets and information to visitors and locals.
It was a partnership of Active Fakenham and Sweets’n’Things, then SewSweet, who homed the centre.
Chairman for Active Fakenham, Richard Crook, said, “It is very sad that we have had to take this decision, it has been forced on us by a range of unfortunate circumstances.”
“It is my view that this service should be run by the local authority.
“I hope that the relevant authorities will step in and set up an alternative.”
The centre will shutdown its Twitter account and review its other online outlets.
