Search

Advanced search

Norfolk theatre company restructure performance for ‘covid-secure’ shows

PUBLISHED: 06:57 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 06:57 13 November 2020

Award-winning theatre company Fakenham and District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) is pressing ahead with rehearsals for its ‘COVID-secure’ production of Chicago at the town's community centre from December 8 to 12. Picture: FADLOS

Award-winning theatre company Fakenham and District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) is pressing ahead with rehearsals for its ‘COVID-secure’ production of Chicago at the town's community centre from December 8 to 12. Picture: FADLOS

Archant

A Norfolk theatre company is determined the show will go on, despite restrictions, as they prepare for their biggest performance yet.

Award-winning theatre company Fakenham and District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) is pressing ahead with rehearsals for its ‘COVID-secure’ production of Chicago at the town's community centre from December 8 to 12. Picture: FADLOSAward-winning theatre company Fakenham and District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) is pressing ahead with rehearsals for its ‘COVID-secure’ production of Chicago at the town's community centre from December 8 to 12. Picture: FADLOS

Award-winning theatre company Fakenham and District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) is pressing ahead with its ‘COVID-secure’ production of Chicago at the town’s community centre from December 8 to 12.

With the current lockdown due to end on December 2, the company has gone above and beyond to make sure they can hold the performance in the market town, including a 24-page risk assessment.

They have entirely restructured the show to maintain social distancing for their cast, band and the audience.

The musical, which was due to be performed this May, was sidelined due to the pandemic that has sent the country into two lockdowns.

Award-winning theatre company Fakenham and District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) is pressing ahead with rehearsals for its ‘COVID-secure’ production of Chicago at the town's community centre from December 8 to 12. Picture: FADLOSAward-winning theatre company Fakenham and District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) is pressing ahead with rehearsals for its ‘COVID-secure’ production of Chicago at the town's community centre from December 8 to 12. Picture: FADLOS

They promised the most spectacular musical, with the most demanding dance routines they had ever attempted. However, to make sure they could raise the curtain this December they had to make some changes.

You may also want to watch:

The cast was cut down to allow for social distancing, the dances were scrapped and the band was moved to a purpose-built stage at the back of the stage to protect them.

The venue has also changed to allow for a safe environment, and something more suited to the performance.

Award-winning theatre company Fakenham and District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) is pressing ahead with rehearsals for its ‘COVID-secure’ production of Chicago at the town's community centre from December 8 to 12. Picture: FADLOSAward-winning theatre company Fakenham and District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) is pressing ahead with rehearsals for its ‘COVID-secure’ production of Chicago at the town's community centre from December 8 to 12. Picture: FADLOS

The usual red theatre rows, which would seat 242 people, have been removed and replaced with 20 cabaret-style tables, seating up to six people on each.

There is also a one-way system in place and FADLOS’ own marshals will be on hand to make sure people are wearing face masks and are following the guidelines.

While they are disappointed to be losing out on money from fewer ticket sales, director and FADLOS chairman, Ben Francis is just pleased they can hold the show.

“We will make a substantial loss, but we have been fortunate to be able to build up some cash reserves over recent years thanks to the wonderful support of the audiences and businesses of Fakenham,” he said.

“We had intended to invest this money to continue to improve the stage area and theatre lighting at the community centre. But acting now to help preserve the arts for our local community is far, far more important.”

Tables can be booked via the FADLOS Box Office which opens on 16th November. Tickets are £10 per person and the Box Office can be reached by phoning 07500 043001, or emailing info@fadlos.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Pub to offer winter garden experience with faux fur throws

Wells watering hole, The Globe Inn, will be offering groups of up to six people a winter garden experience with festive treats and al fresco dining when they reopen in December. Picture: Emma Cabielles

‘Go that extra mile’ - Fakenham businesses share their top tips for surviving the test of time

Shopping Local in Fakenham. Emma Bunn at Papworth Farms Butchers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

BMX enthusiast tries again to open track in Norfolk town

Justin Wakefield has moved to Fakenham as he hopes to get people back on their bikes. Picture: Justin Wakefield

‘We wanted to help’ – restaurant provides free meals in half term

Philip Wong, owner of the Pearl River takeaway in Fakenham provided free school meals during the October half term. Picture: Aaron McMillan

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Pub to offer winter garden experience with faux fur throws

Wells watering hole, The Globe Inn, will be offering groups of up to six people a winter garden experience with festive treats and al fresco dining when they reopen in December. Picture: Emma Cabielles

‘Go that extra mile’ - Fakenham businesses share their top tips for surviving the test of time

Shopping Local in Fakenham. Emma Bunn at Papworth Farms Butchers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

BMX enthusiast tries again to open track in Norfolk town

Justin Wakefield has moved to Fakenham as he hopes to get people back on their bikes. Picture: Justin Wakefield

‘We wanted to help’ – restaurant provides free meals in half term

Philip Wong, owner of the Pearl River takeaway in Fakenham provided free school meals during the October half term. Picture: Aaron McMillan

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Historic Holkham Hall glasshouse to be restored

Holkham Estate is set to receive valuable funds towards essential restoration from the Historic Houses Foundation (HHF). Picture: Kieron Tovell

‘A superstar’ - Five-year-old girl raises £500 through her poppy appeal

Felicity Bell who has helped raise £500 for the British legion with her keyrings and poppy sale. Picture: Joe Bell

Norfolk theatre company restructure performance for ‘covid-secure’ shows

Award-winning theatre company Fakenham and District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) is pressing ahead with rehearsals for its ‘COVID-secure’ production of Chicago at the town's community centre from December 8 to 12. Picture: FADLOS

‘It makes me so mad’ - Mum hits out at Emmerdale Down’s syndrome storyline

Chloe Williams is a mum of an 8-week old Rosie, who has Down's syndrome. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk leads £2m project to support those caring for people with dementia

Norfolk researchers are to lead a £2m project to support UK dementia carers. Picture: Getty Images