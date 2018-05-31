Search

Triathlete runs marathon in under three hours for first time for charity

PUBLISHED: 14:10 23 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:35 24 May 2020

Kim Morrison's marathon to raise money for hospital charity. Pictures: Kim Morrison

A Norfolk triathlete whose scheduled races were all cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak instead ran a marathon within three hours for the first tine.

Kim Morrison completed the 26.2-mile challenge in two hours, 59 minutes and 23 seconds, running around her home area in Burnham Thorpe in north Norfolk.

She has raised more than £2,200 for the Great Ormond Street Hospital’s children’s charity, which she said was close to her heart.

She said: “My training camp was cut short in Spain as the country very quickly went into strict lockdown measures, and there was no flight out to race Ironman70.3 Texas in April and the European May races were cancelled.

“So I turned my focus onto a different kind of challenge, a sub three-hour marathon.

“It was ambitious but I believed it was possible. My coach David Tilbury-Davis didn’t flinch when I mentioned it so he gave me the confidence that this was a mission possible.

“I made sure I was 100pc focused and treated my attempt like it was a top race for spring. I trained with passion and heart. I fuelled myself optimally and I ensured I was spending enough time in our jacuzzi hot tub to get well recovered.”

She set off at 8am last Saturday with her husband Ben by her side on a Scott gravel bike.

She added: “He carried my fuel and hydration and also planned our loop from home.

“I ticked every kilometre off at a sub three-hour marathon pace and was picking up lots of spare seconds during the first 15 miles. It really started to get tough at 20 miles but I had the heart and passion to hold on and push those last few miles to ensure I came in within my target.

“My legs seized and my body really was ready to slow down to a gentle jog, but I just kept pushing with my focus on absolutely everyone who was supporting my run, including my uncle who said he would top up his £20 sponsorship to £250.”

Her fundraising page is at justgiving.com/fundraising/kimberley-morrison16

