University student creates trail to pique children’s interest in nature

PUBLISHED: 09:40 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:40 11 November 2020

Sophie Cane from Litcham is creating the Pensthorpe children activity trail for her master degree in communication design at Norwich University of the Arts. Picture: Sophie Cane

A university student is using her final project to highlight a Norfolk nature reserve which helped her through the first lockdown.

Sophie Cane, from Litcham, who is studying at Norwich University of the Arts, is creating a children’s activity trail at Pensthorpe Natural Park near Fakenham for her master’s degree in communication design.

The 23-year-old is designing a seven-page double spread booklet spotlighting Pensthorpe, along with seven animal-shaped signs for the site.

She is creating all of the material herself, including the signs and brass rubbing plaques.

Miss Cane wants to highlight the benefits of the reserve after it became a haven for her during the first lockdown.

She said: “Throughout lockdown, I loved Pensthorpe because it is right on my doorstep and during the lockdown, I use to go with my family.

“When it came to my final project I thought of Pensthorpe as it needed to be something I was passionate about. I really want to help get children out and about in nature.

“In my research, I am finding out that being outdoors can benefit the children and their mental wellbeing. That is now more important than ever.”

The project will involve around 600 hours of work.

Miss Cane has reached out to the nature reserve in hopes they will take it on and install it in the future.

Jo Artherton, from Pensthorpe, said they were thrilled Miss Cane had been inspired to base her project on the site.

Ms Artherton said: “We have been in contact with Sophie about the project, providing her with some background information about the business and we look forward to seeing what she comes up with.”

Miss Cane has already had success with a previous project at Acle Railway Station.

That project - called Grand Station Design - looked at the town’s history, broads and wildlife, and it won Royal Society of Arts student design award.

Miss Cane is hoping to build a career out of her projects, including the Pensthorpe trail.

“The project could be expanded to other nature reserves,” she said.

“That is where I see myself going, I want to produce a solid outcome and use it as a base for Pensthorpe.”

