Search

Advanced search

‘Very exciting after nothing at all’ - Wedding venues prepared for bumper 2021

PUBLISHED: 06:30 22 September 2020

A bride and groom at an outdoor wedding. Norfolk Wedding venues say 2021 is set to be a bumper year. Credit: Archant

A bride and groom at an outdoor wedding. Norfolk Wedding venues say 2021 is set to be a bumper year. Credit: Archant

orest86

As the pandemic has wiped out the 2020 wedding season, it seems next year venues will be busier than ever as the 2021 season is almost entirely booked up.

At the Chaucer Barn in Gresham. Wedding season, next year will be its busiest yet. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY COPY: FOR:EDP SUNDAY © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2010 (01603 772434)At the Chaucer Barn in Gresham. Wedding season, next year will be its busiest yet. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY COPY: FOR:EDP SUNDAY © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2010 (01603 772434)

Couples waiting to tie the knot have seen the coronavirus pandemic put their dreams of a fairytale do on the backburner while lockdown played havoc with wedding season.

Some forged ahead with scaled down ceremonies, but many have postponed to next year - setting up 2021 as a bumper year for venues.

Bethany Deadman, 26 from Litcham had her wedding venue cancelled after the owner of the barn where it was due to take place had to cancel.

Despite not taking place until May 2021, the owner didn’t want to leave Miss Deadman and her fiance, Adam Thurlbourn scrambling for a venue.

Bethany Deadman, 26 from Litcham had her wedding venue cancelled after the owner of the barn, just outside Fakenham. Picture: Bethany DeadmanBethany Deadman, 26 from Litcham had her wedding venue cancelled after the owner of the barn, just outside Fakenham. Picture: Bethany Deadman

“I respect their decision, there are no hard feelings”, Miss Deadman said.

“But, there are mixed emotions of sadness and anger.

“You feel like the rug has been pulled from under your feet, but life likes to throw challenges at you.”

The 26-year-old has been trying to arrange a new venue, calling up to 15 places.

Despite the wedding not taking place until May 2021, the owner didn?t want to leave Bethany Deadman and her fiance, Adam Thurlbourn scrambling for a venue. Picture: Ryan Jarvis PhotographyDespite the wedding not taking place until May 2021, the owner didn?t want to leave Bethany Deadman and her fiance, Adam Thurlbourn scrambling for a venue. Picture: Ryan Jarvis Photography

With the pandemic wiping out most people’s big days, Miss Deadman has found it difficult to find a new venue, saying that most of the summer season has already been snapped up.

At the Chaucer Barn in Gresham, wedding season next year will be its busiest yet.

Weddings and events manager, Tessa Matthews, said they have been pushing people from 2020 to midweek next year, or off-season.

Peak season is normally March to September on weekends, but Chaucer Barns is now hosting a wedding every day of the week.

Owner of The Keeper and The Bell, Lolly Streek mentioned their luck as they only planned to do a half fellow season this year. Picture: The Keeper and The DellOwner of The Keeper and The Bell, Lolly Streek mentioned their luck as they only planned to do a half fellow season this year. Picture: The Keeper and The Dell

Despite how busy they will be, Miss Matthews is looking forward to having weddings back.

“I am just excited about weddings going ahead,” she said.

“You’ll have to ask me again after the season, but the thought of it is very exciting after having nothing at all.”

At The Keeper and The Dell in Norwich, they are almost fully booked for next year.

However, owner Lolly Streek only offers the venue on Saturdays between June and September.

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Streek said the venue had been lucky as it only took on half the amount of weddings this summer.

They were planning to host a woman’s retreat, jazz evenings and some open theatre.

Mrs Streek has said these events have been “easier to put on the backburner.”

Despite the opportunity to open up more to tailor for all the couples missing out, Mrs Streek isn’t in it for the money.

“If I were younger, I would do that,” she said.

“But I’m not in the business to make money. I want to help couples out.

“If people are having their wedding cancelled at such short notice it is so much to deal with.

“As the venue, you are the jigsaw board for the jigsaw, everyone fits around you and that is a lot to take on.”

Both the venues said they still have a few dates left for next year but expect them to be filled.

For Miss Deadman, she says their wedding will go ahead, even if restrictions are in place.

“If it does come down to having a Covid wedding day, we would still go ahead”, Miss Deadman said.

“Covid might still be around in one or two years, so we will still go ahead and have our day.

“I feel better in a way as there are options out there but it’s just trying to find the right venue.

“The only downside is the cost.

“The barn was a trial so we would have paid next to nothing. Now, we are paying a few thousand pounds.”

The main concern for them now is making sure their suppliers can work the new date.

Miss Deadman said she has been talking to them through the lockdown and sees them as close friends.

Most of them are happy to change with the couple.

She is now fully prepared to do whatever it takes so they can get hitched next year.

“Now it’s all about trying to find somewhere else which doesn’t charge an arm and a leg with a similar style”, Miss Deadman said.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Artworks give unorthodox perspectives on north Norfolk’s natural beauty

Alisdair Wilson, 22, from Stibbard, who has co-produced the Unorthodox Perspectives, a Summer in Norfolk online exhibition with Chloe Steele. Picture: Supplied by Alisdair Wilson

‘Very exciting after nothing at all’ - Wedding venues prepared for bumper 2021

A bride and groom at an outdoor wedding. Norfolk Wedding venues say 2021 is set to be a bumper year. Credit: Archant

‘So much of my past life has led me on to this’ - New priest looking forward to serving new parish

Fr Andrew Neate will be taking over as Priest in Charge at St Anthony of Padua in Fakenham. Picture: Diocese of East Anglia

What are the new coronavirus measures for pubs?

The government has announced new coronavirus restrictions which affect pubs. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘An element of panic’ - My experience of getting a coronavirus test

A member of staff testing a member of the public for coronavirus. Picture: PA