Search

Advanced search

‘I’ll have no business to go back to’ - window cleaner plans return to work

PUBLISHED: 08:43 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:44 29 April 2020

Holt window cleaner owner, Jon Sibley. Picture: Archant

Holt window cleaner owner, Jon Sibley. Picture: Archant

Archant

A Norfolk window cleaner says he has no choice but return to work or risk losing his business.

Jon Sibley, the owner of Holt Window Cleaning Service, works across Norfolk. He locked his van seven weeks ago, following the government’s lockdown announcement. But he is now preparing to head back to work.

Mr Sibley said: “If I carry on staying at home then I’ll have no business to go back to.

“I’ll have to sell my van and my equipment so my family can survive.”

Despite the fact that Mr Sibley did not have to stop working, due to the fact he could not work from home, he thought it was the right thing to do. Having a mostly elderly customer base, cleaning windows internally and visiting between 15 to 20 properties on a busy day.

The family has been living off savings these past few weeks, with no income from his business. He applied for the government schemes to support the self-employed. Unfortunately, his business did not qualify, having only operated for less than a year.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Sibley was told to apply for Universal Credit. Due to family circumstances where they receive some support, the family would have been worse off.

“It felt like a kick in the teeth,” he said.

As the weeks dragged on, Mr Sibley has become increasingly worried about his future, especially as he started to receive messages from his customers.

He said: “People called me up asking me why I’m not cleaning and that other window cleaners had offered to clean their windows.

“These other window cleaners are happy to take my business. So I have to go back to protect it.”

Mr Sibley plans to return to work on May 11, which is after the next government announcement. He will not enter anyone’s properties and will be wearing gloves, masks and will take time in between jobs to clean his equipment.

After posting online that he was returning to work, Mr Sibley said that he has started to receive abuse. He said he now feels apprehensive about returning to work after the response.

He said that if there is another spike, or if he is advised otherwise, then he will not start working.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Greggs to reopen some stores despite lockdown

Greggs on London Street, Norwich. Photo: Google

‘I want to see my customers’ faces’ - five market town businesses reveal how lockdown has affected them

Fakenham's Thursday market PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Special tribute planned for well-loved Norfolk lorry driver

David Wheeler with his wife Jean. Picture: Andrew Brasier

North Norfolk theatre company raring to get back on stage

Fakenham and District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) are flying high following their latest production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Photo: Adam Gooch

Councils told to get ready to re-open recycling centres

Councils have been told to get ready for recycling centres to reopen. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Greggs to reopen some stores despite lockdown

Greggs on London Street, Norwich. Photo: Google

‘I want to see my customers’ faces’ - five market town businesses reveal how lockdown has affected them

Fakenham's Thursday market PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Special tribute planned for well-loved Norfolk lorry driver

David Wheeler with his wife Jean. Picture: Andrew Brasier

North Norfolk theatre company raring to get back on stage

Fakenham and District Light Operatic Society (FADLOS) are flying high following their latest production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Photo: Adam Gooch

Councils told to get ready to re-open recycling centres

Councils have been told to get ready for recycling centres to reopen. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

MP urges Brits to trade Mallorca for Mundesley on next holiday

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker (inset) has called for British people to take their next holiday in the UK after lockdown. Images: Archant

Put a Tommy in your window for VE Day 75

Steve Hammond with some of the 25cm high perspex figures which were made by injured veterans in the RBLI's social enterprise factory Picture: Helen Batt/RBLI/PA Wire

Royal Mail scraps Saturday letter deliveries until further notice

Royal Mail has stopped Saturday deliveries due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: PA Images/Owen Humphreys.

Extra £42.3m to help Norfolk and Suffolk councils respond to coronavirus pandemic

A new distribution centre has been created in Norwich for food and PPE. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

‘I’ll have no business to go back to’ - window cleaner plans return to work

Holt window cleaner owner, Jon Sibley. Picture: Archant
Drive 24