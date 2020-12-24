'My family calls me Mrs Christmas' - The women raising spirits and funds
Described by her family as ‘Mrs Christmas’, one Norfolk woman is helping to raise spirits and funds this festive season.
Emma Purdy, from Little Walsingham, is giving away Christmas hampers to anyone who needs them, as well as raising money for Dorrington house in Wells.
Mrs Purdy has been making hampers for the last four years to help her through the quieter times during her job as a holiday let cleaner.
She does not see it as a business, just something she is passionate about doing, using the money she makes to fund more hampers.
The hampers feature a range of goods like water bottles, hot chocolate cones, selection packs, candy canes, and much more.
She only made five hampers this year, but after someone brought three she decided to use the money to fund more to give away.
In this terrible year, the 39-year-old said helping out those who struggle can help make someone’s Christmas.
“It makes me feel great, it makes it all worthwhile,” she said.
“People have lost jobs, been furloughed, or became self-employed and can't get any business, people are struggling and just something little to give your children on Christmas eve can make so much different.
“I try to help a lot at Christmas, as it is my favourite time of year.
“My family calls me Mrs Christmas because I love buying presents and going mad with it, normally the whole family comes round for lights switch-on.
Mrs Purdy says her passion to donate comes from being on the receiving end from the salvation army a few years back.
Her donations do not stop there, as she also decorates her home in Christmas lights out of her love for Christmas. This year, after seeing one of her friends doing fundraising for the Wells care home, who are trying to host a Christmas party, she wanted to help.
They have been putting the lights up for the past five years, but this is the first time they are raising money.
“I just wanted to cheer everyone up because it has been a terrible year," she said.
“If I had it my way I would do it all the time.”