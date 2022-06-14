Norfolk Superhero Challenge returns following pandemic

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Norfolk’s very own superheroes ready to run, cycle and swim a gauntlet for charity.

The Norfolk Superhero Challenge is set to take place on June 18, starting at Burnham Overy Staithe and undertaking the 58-mile quadrathlon to Holkham, all for this year’s charity, The Holt Youth Project.

This event is for teams of two people only, which is also a trademark of the event, the buddy system. The pair must stick together, help each other out, and work together as a unit so they are able to monitor and help each other and share the success of completing the challenge with one another.

Despite this, the event still promises to be fiercely competitive.

Participants taaking part in the Norfolk Superhero quadrathlon. Supplied by: Norfolk Superhero Challenge - Credit: Archant

The challenge will see people start from Gun Hill to the quay at Burnham Overy Staithe with the incoming tide for a one-mile swim, before jumping into a kayak for a four-mile leg of the challenge.

Once out of the water, a 45-mile bike ride awaits them, The RQ Capital, a circular route on North Norfolk's most scenic roads. This will take them around to Holkham, where they will face the final eight miles on foot, running across tracks, sand, mud and marsh to the finish.

The event will see the East Harbour Way from the A149 Wells Road, and West Harbour Way to A149 Wells Road, Burnham Overy (The Road) closed on June 18, between 8am to 4pm, for the challenge.

The Norfolk Superhero Challenge at Burnham Overy Staithe. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: IAN BURT

The event is being held for the first time since 2019, as the pandemic has seen them take a two-year break from their fundraising.

The Holt Youth Project was established by Julie Alford. It provides a safe environment for young people to socialise and learn vocational skills. They support individuals with mental health, learning disabilities, and Asperger’s or Autism.

Between 2014 to 2019, the challenge has raised £466,000 for different causes, from Nelson's Journey in 2014, a charity that supports children and young people up to their 18th birthday that has experienced the death of a significant person in their life, to RNLI Wells Lifeboat, Heritage House Daycare, and The Benjamin Foundation.

The challenge starts just after 9am on June 18.