Chippy deep fries Christmas puds and pigs in blankets for charity

Published: 3:05 PM November 24, 2020 Updated: 7:47 AM November 25, 2020

Andrew Felton, owner of Drifters Fish and Chip shop at Fakenham, with his Christmas foot long pigs in blankets. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

What would make your pigs in blankets or Christmas pudding better this year? One Norfolk chippy thinks it has the answer.

Drifters in Fakenham is deep-frying the traditional festive treats for punters this Christmas, with a portion of each sale going towards raising money for the town’s Christmas tree festival.

The chippy, which offered foot-long sausages wrapped in streaky bacon last year, said they were so far a huge success, with hundreds sold - and that’s no porkie.

The team wanted to add more festive cheer with something new on the menu this year, and thought there would be nothing better to offer than the fried pudding, with a side of brandy custard.

Owner of the chip shop, Andrew Felton, is not only hoping to fill up stomachs across the town but also charity buckets, with 50p from every piggy sold and 25p for every pudding being donated to the virtual Christmas tree festival.

“Any help that the festival can get at the moment is greatly appreciated,” Mr Felton said.

“So we thought what’s a better way to help the charities than donating a little bit from this?

“As a takeaway, we have continued to operate so we have been incredibly lucky.

“We continued on and increased deliveries, so we would like to give something back to the community for helping us throughout this year.”

The chippy has been in a giving mood in recent weeks, having stepped in to offer free school meals during the October half term.

Mr Felton said this charity mindset is seen across the town.

“Everyone has been disadvantaged this year, and charities have taken a hit so it is nice to give a little bit back and help a little bit,” he said.

“Fakenham has a strong community, you only have to look at the community board to see that.”

The owner did have one piece of bad news, though - with one of his suppliers warning he might not be able to keep up with the demand for bacon.

While he said that he is certainly trying to make sure they have the stock, he advised people to grab them while they can.