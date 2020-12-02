Published: 10:37 AM December 2, 2020

As the second national lockdown ends on Wednesday, businesses in Norfolk are looking forward to welcoming customers back.

Despite the backdrop of tier 2 restrictions and the uncertainty around what is expected to happen with a little over three weeks until Christmas, all businesses are looking forward to getting their customers back, and returning to some sort of normality.

Q’s coffee shop and bistro on Quaker Lane in Fakenham has run a small takeaway service for those who requested it during the lockdown. They are now preparing to welcome back customers to sit in the restaurant.

Owner of Qs Coffee Shop & Bistro Tracey Racey said that she is looking forward to welcoming customers back.

“It will be nice to have people back, have a little bit of a buzz and see the regulars again," she said.

They are well prepared to get people back in, but with tier 2 in force, households will not be able to mix, which she believes could make it tough.

“We are pretty well prepared, it is just a case of seeing how it goes with no households mixing, which will make it tough when we reopen, but we have done all we can to be ready to go."

Secrets, a clothing boutique on Norwich Street in Fakenham. - Credit: Archant

Owner of clothing boutique, Secrets, Sheenah Alexander-Parsby is looking to make up for the lost time over the last month, with a busy December.

"I am excited to see them all again and try and get back to some sort of normality in a safe environment," she said.

"I’m prepared, I have got the stock to sell to people and its exciting to see them back.

"I have no idea what will happen, but I'm hoping for a very good December.”

Across in Wells, Thom Borthwick, owner of The Old Station Pottery and Bookshop is a little nervous about reopening but is looking forward to welcoming back his customers.

The Old Station Pottery and Bookshop on The Old Station road in Wells-next-the-Sea - Credit: Thom Borthwick

“It has been very lonely. I am looking forward to seeing people and talking to them and hopefully getting back some of the money we have lost over the last few months,” he said.

Mr Borthwick is also hoping that people come out and support him in the coming weeks.

“If people were to come and spend their money locally rather than a huge online chain, it would mean a great deal to us.”

Thom Borthwick, owner of The Old Station Pottery and Bookshop is a little nervous about reopening but is looking forward to welcoming back his customers. - Credit: Thom Borthwick



